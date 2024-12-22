Where Was Lifetime’s Engaged by Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Under the direction of Dylan Pearce, Lifetime’s ‘Engaged by Christmas’ follows Zoe, who is desperate to save her deteriorating relationship with his boyfriend before the holidays. When she turns to advice columnist Dear Adora and implements the advice, it backfires and her boyfriend ends things with her. Enraged by the situation, Zoe moves heaven and earth to locate Dear Adora and is surprised to learn that it is actually a man named Adam.

Now that she has the upper hand, she cuts Adam a deal. In exchange for her keeping his identity a secret, he has to publicize her series of Christmas-themed events through his column. As more and more people show interest in their activities, inevitable sparks fly between them. Originally titled ‘Dear Christmas Hearts,’ the holiday romantic comedy movie ensures that the viewers are hooked not only through its feel-good story but also because of the Christmas setting adorned with lights.

Engaged by Christmas Filming Locations

The production for ‘Engaged by Christmas’ was conducted in its entirety in Alberta, primarily in and around Edmonton. From what we can tell, principal photography for the holiday film got underway around mid-April 2024 and continued for more than a couple of weeks before getting wrapped up in May of the same year. One of the cast members, Megan Tracz, shared her experience of filming the movie upon its conclusion. She said, “Wrap on Dear Christmas Hearts! 💕 🎄 This was probably my favourite role so far. So much fun and a little crazy sometimes 😂 It’s always a great time working with @northern.gateway.films and the amazing crew they have. Until the next one!”

Edmonton, Alberta

Almost all the pivotal sequences of ‘Engaged by Christmas’ were lensed in and around Edmonton, the capital city of Alberta. For shooting purposes, the production team set up camp in different locales and worked on adorning the streets and neighborhoods to provide suitable backdrops for the Lifetime movie. While several outdoor scenes were taped on location, several interior portions were supposedly recorded inside actual establishments located in Edmonton or in the surrounding areas. It is also a possibility that the cast and crew members took over the sound stage of one of the film studios in and around the city.

In the establishing shots or other exterior shots, many of you might recognize popular spots and landmarks of Edmonton in the background, such as the Alberta Legislature Building, the Art Gallery of Alberta, the Walterdale Bridge, the Stantec Tower, the Manulife Place, the CN Tower, and many more. Apart from ‘Engaged by Christmas,’ the capital city of Alberta has hosted the production of multiple movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘The Christmas Blessing,’ ‘Comeback Season,’ ‘Christmas Town,’ ‘Good Luck Chuck,’ ‘Bye Bye Blues,’ and ‘Destiny Ridge.’

Engaged by Christmas Cast

The Lifetime film is led by the stellar performances of Brittany Bristow and Marcus Rosner, who have worked together on various other projects, such as ‘The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal’ and ‘Love on the Right Course.’ While the former dons the garb of Zoe, Marcus essays the role of her love interest, Adam. Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Brittany is also a writer and producer who has spent more than a couple of decades in the industry. Starting out with minor roles, she worked her way up the ranks and bagged major roles in different kinds of projects, showcasing her versatility.

You might recognize her from ‘Christmas Next Door,’ ‘Killer High,’ ‘Shadowtown,’ ‘Dancing Through the Shadow,’ ‘A Safari Romance,’ ‘The Love Club,’ and ‘Rising Suns.’ On the other hand, the ‘UnREAL’ fame Marcus Rosner also has a lot of movies and TV shows to his credit. Widely known for his roles on ‘Arrow,’ ‘When Calls the Heart,’ and ‘Ride,’ he also features in ‘An Ice Palace Romance,’ ‘Team Bride, ‘ ‘The Killer Downstairs,’ and ‘Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery.’ In ‘Engaged by Christmas,’ other talented actors also feature in supporting roles, including Michael Lazarovitch as Nate, Megan Tracz as Emma, Colette Nwachi as Lauren, Stafford Perry as Cary, Adam Keefe as Joe, and Patrick Lynn as Greg.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s A Carpenter Christmas Romance Filmed? Who is in the Cast?