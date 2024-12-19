Where Was Lifetime’s A Carpenter Christmas Romance Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Helmed by Jake Helgren, Lifetime’s ‘A Carpenter Christmas Romance’ is a romantic Christmas drama that revolves around a popular novelist named Andrea, whose fans have been demanding not to kill off the fan-favorite character in her upcoming book. In order to get into the right headspace to finish the novel, she decides to escape the fast life of the city and move into her family’s farmhouse in the quaint town of Wildwood.

However, she surprisingly runs into her former crush, Seth, who happens to be a professional artisanal woodworker hired to rebuild the town after a recent fire. With the holiday season around the corner, Andrea and Seth decide to join forces and revive the lost Christmas spirit. In the meantime, sparks fly between them, brewing something magical. The fictional town of Wildwood is where a major portion of the story unfolds as the lead characters instill the vibes of Christmas across the town.

A Carpenter Christmas Romance Filming Locations

Though the events in ‘A Carpenter Christmas’ take place in Wildwood, it is a fictional city and not a shooting site. From what we can tell, ‘A Carpenter Christmas’ was actually filmed in the sprawling city of Los Angeles in California. The production was reportedly carried out in the month of September 2024 and wrapped up in a few weeks. The team faced a few hiccups over the course of the schedule, but they were ironed out due to their teamwork and resilience.

Los Angeles, California

The shooting of ‘A Carpenter Christmas’ was conducted in the city of Los Angeles in Southern California. Though the cast and crew had to deal with a lot of heat due to the explosive and destructive wildfires that enveloped the city at the time, they didn’t let it dampen their spirits and made fun memories. Taking to Instagram, co-producer Autumn Federici shared a snap with writer/co-producer Sarah Drew, expressing how it felt as if they were on fire “metaphorically and figuratively.” The film’s lead, Sasha Pieterse, emphasized the weather conditions and expressed her gratitude to the team, saying, “Thank you to our incredible crew and cast for putting up with the 100°+ heat, fires, potentially haunted farmhouses, long drives, etc. I love you!!!!”

The City of Angels is often deemed the home of the American entertainment industry, AKA Hollywood, and has witnessed the taping of numerous films and shows over the years. It boasts a rich cinematic history and has gained popularity among filmmakers across the globe as it ensures easy availability of resources, such as production studios, wide-ranging sites for a variety of settings, skilled cast and crew members, vibrant cityscape, and favorable weather conditions, among many other factors. Naturally, it has served as the filming site for many Lifetime movies, including the Jake Helgren directorial.

A Carpenter Christmas Romance Cast

Sasha Pieterse headlines the cast of ‘A Carpenter Christmas Romance’ as Andrea Metcalf. The South African-born actor is widely recognized for her performance as Alison in ‘Pretty Little Liars‘ and ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ as well as Buffy Davis in ‘Family Affair.’ Over the years, she has garnered quite a fanbase due to her work on titles such as ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Inherent Vice,’ ‘Geek Charming,’ ‘Heroes,’ ‘Heroes: Slow Burn’ and ‘X-Men: First Class.’ Joining Andrea as Seth Ferguson is Mitchell Slaggert, who is best known for portraying the character of Jackson in ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ Stef in ‘Write When You Get Work,’ Superman/Eric in ‘Diablo Guardián’ and the titular role in ‘Moss.’ ‘Grounded’ fame Kaley McCormack appears as Ella Metcalf, while Asia King (‘Boo, Bitch‘) steps into the role of Aiko.

The Lifetime movie also features Sam Myerson (‘The Bold and the Beautiful’) as Chance, whereas ‘The Arrangement’ and ‘Nobodies’ star Zuri Hall dons the garb of Vanessa. Chris Gann essays the character of William Ferguson; you may have seen his work in ‘xXx,’ ‘Under the Silver Lake,’ ‘Saints & Sinners,’ ’24,’ ‘The Haves and the Have Nots,’ and ‘General Hospital.’ The supporting cast comprises Amanda McCants as Cindy, J. Rene Pena as Martha, Fiona Aoi Williams as Pearl, Charles Karafotas as Santa, Shelby Ally as Villager, Omar Aragones as Hector, and Khalen Roman Sanchez as Aiden.

