Where Was Lifetime’s Christmas on the Alpaca Farm Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Michael Kennedy, ‘Christmas on the Alpaca Farm’ tells the story of Jess Hilliard, a prominent Christmas sweater designer at an NYC fashion label. When she meets a struggling alpaca farmer named Andrew, Jess quits her prestigious job and teams up with him to win a Christmas-themed competition utilizing a new sustainable material for luxurious knits. In their journey, the two strike up a newfound connection as they try to navigate the obstacles set in front of them. The Lifetime film is set in a snowy countryside farm packed with cute, fuzzy animals and a cozy atmosphere suited for a wintertime story brimming with festive charm. Its heartfelt themes and romantic plotlines come to life through a warm and sparkling setting bursting with verve and enthusiasm.

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm Filming Locations

‘Christmas on the Alpaca Farm’ is filmed in the province of Ontario, specifically in Hamilton. The city and its surrounding areas are known for their geodiversity, which features all manner of natural landmarks like forested ridges, conservation areas, and waterfalls. Principal photography for the movie took place in March 2023. Although not exactly winter, the region was covered in snow when production began, helping the team authentically craft the Christmastime feel needed in the narrative. The interiors were draped with wrappers, lights, and baubles to augment the holiday charm even further. Meanwhile, decorated streets, avenues, and shopfronts offered another way to double down on the magical festivities, bleeding into the dynamics between the lead characters.

Hamilton, Ontario

Hamilton is a port city in Ontario known for its rich heritage and its cultural history. The city is dotted with an eye-catching urban skyline while simultaneously boasting a significant number of natural landmarks. The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in the city’s southern parts provides glimpses into the country’s military legacy. However, in ‘Christmas on the Alpaca Farm,’ a softer side of the area is shown through a countryside aesthetic. The production crew recorded the scenes featuring the fictional Flannery farm in the vast open spaces of Hamilton’s rural neighborhoods. The quaint, small-town vibe of the city provided all the cover needed for a low-density neighborhood that promotes themes of family and community, which are pivotal to any holiday story.

The crew enjoyed working on the farm scenes, particularly as it allowed them to interact with the herd of alpacas pivotal to the plot. In an Instagram post, director Michael Kennedy referred to the alpacas on set as his “attentive cast.’ The neighborhoods were also bolstered by light sun rays, which sat atop the snow in a magical combination. The serendipitous nature of these events allowed for a more organic production process and brought a layer of realism to an otherwise elevated drama, bolstering the region’s reputation as a filming hotspot. The city is a regular haunt for Christmas productions, mainly because of its snowy weather, economic viability, and diverse locations. Films and shows that have been hosted by Hamilton include ‘A Dance in the Snow,‘ ‘Hairspray,’ ‘The Christmas Charade,‘ and ‘Good Witch.‘

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm Cast

‘Christmas on the Alpaca Farm’ stars Kirsten Comerford as Jess Hilliard. She is a talented actress known for playing Elle in ‘Supernatural,‘ Buxom in ‘Lucifer,‘ Jessica DeBlance in ‘Sandra Brown’s White Hot,’ and Stella Ohanian in ‘Frankie Drake Mysteries.’ She also appears in ‘My Husband’s Killer Affair,‘ ‘Okja,‘ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ and ‘Who Killed Our Father?’ Starring opposite Comerford is actor, writer, and musician Matt Wells, who plays alpaca farm owner Andrew Flannery. He is a multi-faceted artist who is prominently regarded for his role as Danny in ‘Crown and Anchor,’ Alex Larson in ‘The Spencer Sisters,‘ and Luke Thorne in ‘Who’s Yer Father?’ The actor can also be seen in ‘Everything Christmas,‘ ‘Titans,‘ ‘Wrapped Up in Love,‘ and ‘Schitt’s Creek.‘

Other important cast members include Ai Barrett as Georgia Flannery, Rachael Crawford as Gwen, Diana Diaz as Dina, and Mandana Esmaili as Event Producer. The Christmas movie also features Samantha Espie as Christine Flannery, Golden Madison as Celeste, and Thom Zimerle as Beverly Clemington.

