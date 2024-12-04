Hallmark’s A Dance in the Snow: Filming Locations and Cast, Explored

Helmed by director Stefan Scaini, ‘A Dance in the Snow’ transports us to a small town in the middle of an expansive winter wonderland as a single mother makes special preparations for her daughter’s Christmas dance. Melanie is determined to create a magical holiday experience for her daughter Jenny, a 17-year-old high school senior on the autism spectrum. Owing to the painful memory of an event at her previous school, Jenny has no interest in attending the upcoming Christmas dance before she graduates from high school and moves to college.

Sensing her daughter’s hesitation, Melanie steps in to join the school’s planning committee, teaming up with her literature teacher, Daniel, to create a more inclusive dance for all. As Melanie and Daniel grow closer together, Jenny finds herself drawn to a new student. The Hallmark Christmas movie creates a vibrant backdrop for the unfolding tale of love and acceptance amidst the glimmering venue of the school dance.

Where Was A Dance in the Snow Filmed?

‘A Dance in the Snow’ was filmed in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Ontario. An aerial establishing shot showcasing a snow-covered forest is of the North Carolina Mountains near Boone, North Carolina. The recording of the scene was not carried out by the film crew but added in during post-production through a third-party source. Principal photography was conducted between September 9 and September 27, 2024. The cast and crew members seemed to be proud of the work done on the film, and they took it to social media to share its message of sensitivity and inclusion.

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

‘A Dance in the Snow’ was filmed in and around Toronto, within the GTA. The production team set up shop in Mississauga, leveraging its vibrant suburban settings, which stand out even more when adorned with Christmas lights and a coat of faux snow created by the crew. Mississauga’s proximity to Toronto made it a practical choice for the team, allowing access to top-tier crew members and facilities in the city while having sites with the small-town vibe crucial to the story.

Hamilton, Ontario

Situated on the western edge of Lake Ontario south of Toronto, Hamilton served as another filming location for ‘A Dance in the Snow.’ The team ventured to the Dundas Museum and Archives in the charming neighborhood of Dundas. Located on 139 Park Street West, the museum showcases the history of the Dundas Valley, prioritizing heritage education with documentation as well as frequent exhibitions. The team dressed up the building with Christmas paraphernalia and carpeted its exterior with artificial snow. The scene of Jenny and her friend conversing outside a red-brick building was filmed there.

Hamilton is a popular filming location for Hallmark movies, offering quaint urban areas while essentially being attached to the considerable filming infrastructure of Toronto. Other romance and Christmas movies shot in Hamilton include ‘The Christmas Charade,’ ‘A Cozy Christmas Quilt,’ ‘Flipping for Christmas,’ ‘Inn Love by Christmas,’ and ‘On the Twelfth Day of Christmas.’

A Dance in the Snow Cast

‘A Dance in the Snow’ stars Erica Cerra as Melanie and Mark Ghanimé as Daniel. Cerra is an experienced actor known for featuring in ‘Nancy Drew‘ as D.A. Jean Rosario, ‘Family Law as Luisa, ‘The Astronauts as Connie Rivers, and ‘The 100‘ as Dr. Becca Franco. She also voices Susan in the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ movie series and features in ‘Mystery on Mistletoe Lane.’ Mark Ghanimé is a seasoned actor recognized for his performances as Dr. Cameron Hayek in ‘Virgin River,’ Major Sergio Balleseros in ‘Helifix,’ and Sam in ‘To All a Good Night.’ You may have also seen him acting in ‘Hunting Housewives,’ ‘Christmas in Big Sky Country,’ and ‘Listen Out for Love.’

Vanessa Burghardt steps into the role of Jenny in ‘A Dance in the Snow’ Burghardt is an actor on the autism spectrum who made her film debut with Dakota Johnson starrer ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth.’ Supporting cast members include Dorian Giordano as Will, Jennifer Baker as Hilary Foy, Julianna Paul as Caitlin, Tyson Kirk as Jake, Liam McCord as Liam, and Daniel Ryan-Astley as Student.

