Where Was Lifetime’s Fatal Fixer Upper Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Helmed by David DeCoteau, Lifetime’s ‘Fatal Fixer Upper’ is a thriller drama film about a picture-perfect couple —Vivienne and Ryan Williams — who purchase a seemingly picture-perfect home in a Californian suburb from a mysterious man named Josh. It doesn’t take long for their stay in the picturesque abode to turn nightmarish as the owner suddenly appears in the house unannounced, claiming that a few parts of the house still need fixing.

Still attached to the house, Josh continues bothering the couple by showing up at strange times. When he becomes obsessed with Vivienne, the couple must find a way to deal with his stalkerish behavior and prevent him from destroying their lives. Since the thrilling drama unfolds in and around the couple’s new house in a luxurious suburb of California, it serves as another important character in itself that drives the narrative forward.

Fatal Fixer Upper Filming Locations

The shooting of ‘Fatal Fixer Upper’ occurred on location in California, particularly in the city of Los Angeles. From the looks of it, the principal photography for the Lifetime movie seemingly took place sometime in the latter half of 2023. Raechel Wong, who portrays Detective Jones, opened up about her experience filming the movie on social media. Her post read, “FATAL FIXER UPPER. AH, I’m so excited to have gotten to play a detective for this one! What a dream come true! Don’t miss it on Thursday, April 25th at 8/7c on @lifetimemovies! It was a joy to get to work with the team and @itsjustjasy & @phlpmclry on this one! Thank you @citizenskull.roberta and David DeCouteau!”

Los Angeles, California

According to reports, all the pivotal sequences for ‘Fatal Fixer Upper’ were lensed in the City of Angels as the production team set up camp in different areas of the city to capture different kinds of visuals against suitable backdrops. For instance, the aerial shots of the residential neighborhood—Bel Air—appear quite a few times throughout the film. Situated in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, Bel Air is a high-priced area with many luxurious properties, making it a suitable setting for the Lifetime production.

Widely known as the home of the Hollywood film industry, Los Angeles has always been considered one of the ideal places to shoot all sorts of movies. Apart from the historical connection with the industry, there are several other factors that make LA the perfect shooting site, including the vast and versatile landscapes, well-developed and advanced infrastructure, top-notch film production studios, and local talents. Moreover, you might also spot several prominent attractions and monuments in the backdrop or aerial shots of various sequences, such as the iconic Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles City Hall, the Griffith Observatory, Venice Beach, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Venice Canal Historic District.

Fatal Fixer Upper Cast

Jasmine Aivaliotis, a Canadian-born actress, plays the role of one of the leading characters in ‘Fatal Fixer Upper,’ Vivienne. Starting out her career with minor roles in shows like ‘The Promotion’ and ‘Not How It Goes,’ she went on to bag pivotal roles in big productions like ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses.’ Moreover, Jasmine features in various TV movies, including ‘The Wrong Prince Charming,’ ‘The Case of the Christmas Diamond,’ ‘Tall, Dark and Dangerous,’ and ‘Million Dollar Lethal Listing.’ Portraying Ryan Williams in the Lifetime movie is Philip McElroy, a talented actor known for essaying the role of Keith in ‘If I Can’t Have You‘ and Victor Miller in ‘Killer Competition.’

On the other hand, the Los Angeles native Duke Van Patten features in the thriller as Josh, the owner of the house that Vivienne and Ryan buy. He has been featured in supporting roles in other film and TV projects, such as ‘Bully High,’ ‘The Wrong Cheerleader Coach,’ ‘Born and Missing,’ and ‘Velvet Prozak.’ The movie consists of several other talented actors who play supporting roles, including Dorian Gregory as Roger, Brittany Carel as Eliza Jean, Randy Jay Burrell as Casey, Eliza Roberts as Sandy, and Raechel Wong as Detective Jones. Furthermore, Diane Robin (Dr. Shaw), Grisselle Escotto (Jill), Clark Moore (Brandon Parsons), Savoy Bailey (Michelle), and Vera Lee (Catherine) feature in the Lifetime movie as well.

