A direct sequel to ‘The Christmas Showdown,’ OWN’s ‘The Christmas Showdown 2’ continues the journey of Chastity and April as they now operate H-Town Events. In their first year of being independent business owners, the duo is looking forward to taking the company to new heights in Sugar Heights. However, to achieve that, they must confront a new threat in the form of a successful and formidable businesswoman, Tate.

She brings her national events company, Largesse Productions, to town at the request of Mayor Ellis, who intends to inject more job opportunities and money into the struggling town. While defending their company against the competition, April and Chastity also navigate the complications in their personal relationships with their respective partners. Directed by Nanea Miyata, the family comedy movie is set in the familiar, fictional town of Sugar Heights, which introduces new opportunities and challenges on the entrepreneurial path of Chastity and April.

The Christmas Showdown 2 Filming Locations

‘The Christmas Showdown 2’ was filmed primarily in California, specifically in and around Los Angeles. According to reports, principal photography for the sequel commenced in July 2026 and continued for a few weeks before wrapping up in August of the same year. Director Nanea Miyata shared a few words of gratitude for being able to helm the project, stating, “Had the immense honor of directing my first ever sequel this year thanks to @owntv and @foxentstudios! Collaborating once again with the powerhouse dynamic duo @amberonistevenswest and @corbinmreid was made even more incredible with the addition of the absolutely legendary @jeniferlewisforreal. A lot of love, labor, laughter and heart went into this movie, and I’m so proud of what we made.”

Los Angeles, California

Following the pattern of the original film, ‘The Christmas Showdown 2’ was also lensed in the sprawling city of Los Angeles, which doubled as the fictional Sugar Heights. Several streets and neighborhoods across LA were turned into film sets, with the cast and crew members taping pivotal indoor and outdoor sequences for the OWN production. In the strategic establishing shots, you are likely to spot a few landmarks, such as Venice Beach, Los Angeles City Hall, Olvera Street, Wilshire Grand Center, Aon Center, and Gas Company Tower.

Nicknamed the City of Angels, Los Angeles is the cultural and financial center of Southern California, with its ties to the film industry driving the city’s economy. Apart from ‘The Christmas Showdown 2,’ the city has hosted the production of multiple movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘The Drama,’ ‘The Holiday,’ ‘The Notebook,’ ‘Four Christmases,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘Not Another Teen Movie,’ ‘Nobody Wants This,’ ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ ‘Modern Family,’ and ‘We Were Liars.’

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