Where Was Blair Witch (2016) Filmed?

Reared by Adam Wingard, the 2016 mystery horror movie ‘Blair Witch’ is dark, claustrophobic, and adequately nightmarish in its settings. The film is officially the third installment in the genre-defining franchise, but it comes after four films altogether if we consider the made-for-television movies. Forest, Lane, and Talia’s investigation into the dark mystery of Burkittsville’s Black Hills attracts James.

He stumbles upon a strenuous drive down memory lane. Seeing an image of his sister, who disappeared while researching the legend of the Blair Witch, James heads back to the place with a couple of his friends. However, the macabre world of the woods creates a natural nightmare, which goes well with the found footage genre perfected by the franchise. However, you must wonder where the movie was filmed. If the question is weighing you down, let us embark upon an investigation.

Blair Witch Filming Locations

‘Blair Witch’ was filmed in the US and Canada, especially in British Columbia and California. Principal photography took place in the spring of 2015. Burkittsville is a real community in the Frederic County of Maryland, and the Black Hills forest begins just at the edge of the village. However, the production unit did not find it feasible to film in the place. They instead ended up filming most of the sequences in British Columbia.

Robby Baumgartner (camera and electrical department of ‘There Will Be Blood‘ and ‘Babel‘) came on board to handle the cinematography. At the same time, Tom Hammock, the production designer of ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong‘ and ‘The Guest’ joined the team as the production designer. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of the filming took place in and around Vancouver, a sprawling metropolis in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. Besides being a seat of cultural confluence and architectural marvels, Vancouver is also a central movie production hub worldwide. The crew built a set in the woods, but they were stealthy enough to escape the sight of the passersby. The filming took place under the working title ‘The Woods.’

The infamous Blair Witch house was constructed entirely on soundstage. While the Vancouver setting was different in the backdrop since the previous two films were shot on locations in Maryland, it was also a welcome one for several reasons. The production possibly got the tax credit benefit, and the dense and foggy jungle paved the way for the chills.

Sea-to-Sky Corridor, British Columbia

Several scenes were also filmed at Sea-to-Sky Corridor, a scenic region in the province that stretches from the shores of the Horseshoe Bay to the Pemberton Valley. The corridor gets its name from the breath-holding Sea to Sky Highway (Highway 99), which crosses paths with two historic trails, the Gold Rush Heritage Trail and the Pemberton Trail.

Los Angeles, California

A chunk of filming went underway in Los Angeles, the world-famous metropolis on the west coast of California. The city, known for its Hispanic roots, is also a hotspot for movie productions. Due to its association with the history of cinema, directors and cinema lovers worldwide flock to Los Angeles every year.

Read More: Is Blair Witch (2016) Based on a True Story?