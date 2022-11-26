Where Was GAF’s A Christmas… Present Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Lesley Demetriades, GAF’s ‘A Christmas… Present’ is a family holiday drama film that revolves around a successful real estate agent named Maggie Larson and her family who decide to take a trip down to the house of her recently widowed brother, Paul, and his young daughter to celebrate this year’s Christmas. By spending time together as a family with Paul, Maggie hopes to provide him with the support she thinks he needs and make it the best Christmas possible for everyone in the family.

However, things take a dramatic turn when it is Paul who helps Maggie to look at parenting from a whole new perspective and confront the issues within her own family. The themes of the importance of family and living in the present predominates the narrative of the film, making it a sentimental and eye-opening watch. At the same time, the backdrop of the holiday season and the transition in locations keep the viewers guessing about the movie’s actual filming sites. Well, if you have been wondering the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

A Christmas… Present Filming Locations

‘A Christmas… Present’ was filmed in its entirety in Oklahoma, specifically in Claremore, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Owasso. As per reports, the principal photography for the drama movie commenced in September 2022 and wrapped up in around three weeks or so, in October of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse all the specific sites where the GAF movie was shot!

Claremore, Oklahoma

Many pivotal sequences for ‘A Christmas… Present’ were lensed in and around Claremore, a city and the county seat of Oklahoma’s Rogers County. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted taping some key exterior scenes around Rhapsody at 318 West Will Rogers Boulevard and The District at 406 West Will Rogers Boulevard, both in Claremore. Reportedly, the production team also set up camp in and around several other sites within the city. They include First Presbyterian Church at 102 East 4th Street, Belvidere Mansion at 121 North Chickasaw Avenue, and Barron Law Firm at 117 North Missouri.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

A few important portions of ‘A Christmas… Present’ were also reportedly taped in Oklahoma City, the capital and largest city of Oklahoma. Located in the Frontier Country region in Oklahoma’s center, Oklahoma City’s economy is influenced by various sectors, mainly oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and other related industries.

Also known as The Big Friendly, the city consists of a number of landmarks, such as the Myriad Botanical Gardens, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City, and Remington Park, to name a few. Oklahoma City has served as a prominent production location for different kinds of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Logan,’ ‘Rain Man,’ ‘American Underdog,’ ‘American Gods,’ and ‘Tulsa King.’

Other Locations in Oklahoma

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also utilized the locales of a couple of other cities in Oklahoma, including Tulsa and Owasso. To be specific, in September 2022, a house in Owasso was reportedly adorned with fake snow and Christmas decorations for the holiday movie. Besides that, it appears that some streets of Tulsa and Owasso were also transformed into a Christmas set.

A Christmas… Present Cast

Candace Cameron Bure essays the role of Maggie Larson, the real estate agent, in the GAF movie. You might recognize her from her roles in ‘The Wager,’ ‘Faith of Our Fathers,’ ‘Full House,’ ‘Make It or Break It,’ and ‘Fuller House.’ On the other hand, Marc Blucas portrays Eric Lansing. His face might seem familiar to you because he has been featured in a number of film projects over the years. Some of them are ‘Touchback,’ ‘Looking Glass,’ ‘Killer Women,’ ‘Underground,’ and ‘The Fix.’

Other cast members who play important roles in the holiday movie are Caleb Reese Paul (Will Larson), Claire Capek (Becca Larson), Keilah Davies (Ashley McCormick), and Jon W. Sparks (Santa). Moreover, David Spurlock and Christopher Gazaway play the role of pedestrians, Laurie Frost is seen as a Christmas shopper, and Vita Tyan portrays the Elf in the film.

