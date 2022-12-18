Where Was Hallmark’s Hanukkah on Rye Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Peter DeLuise, Hallmark’s ‘Hanukkah on Rye’ is a romantic comedy film that follows the unprecedented love story of two lovers brought together by a matchmaker during the festive Hanukkah season. However, in a classic twist of holiday romance, it turns out they are competing owners of local Delis in New York City. Things between them get complicated when they find out the truth about each other.

They say, “business and pleasure should never be mixed,” but quite the contrary happened with the protagonists of the Hallmark film. They must choose between continuing their budding love or focusing on their business. The breezy setting and the eye-catching images elevate the visual appeal of the Hallmark production, enabling viewers to experience the true spirit of Hanukkah. The film revolves around two competing delis in New York City, one of them being Gilbert’s Deli. Naturally, people are eager to know if the film was shot in New York City and whether Gilbert’s Deli is a real place. If your mind is boggled with the same questions, we’re here to answer them all.

Hanukkah on Rye Filming Locations

From Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ lineup, ‘Hanukkah on Rye’ was set in New York City. However, it was filmed in Manitoba, specifically in Winnipeg. As per reports, the principal photography for the romantic film commenced on September 27, 2022, and wrapped up on October 19, 2022. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the Hallmark movie!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

‘Hanukkah on Rye’ was lensed in Winnipeg, Manitoba’s capital and largest city. It is a modern metropolitan that sits on the Red and Assiniboine rivers’ confluence and is surrounded by beautiful nature on all sides. The movie portrays Molly and Jacob, who are two competing Deli owners in New York City. Winnipeg stands in for the big city in the movie, as a few scenes have been shot on the city roads, especially on Broadway street near the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers. The cast and crew utilized several indoor and outdoor locations in and around Winnipeg, giving them the bustling city vibe they were looking for.

The film was shot in the Exchange District, where Winnipeg’s Free Press News Café at 237 McDermot Avenue acted as the stand-in for the fictional Gilbert’s Deli in the film. Interestingly, many other famous landmarks across the city were used for filming. For the outdoor street scenes, the crew chose Old Market Square, where the essence of the holiday spirit was truly captured amidst the fake snow.

The city is renowned for having almost two centuries of well-maintained architecture right next to brand-new structures with shimmering glass. The central area of this prairie metropolis features possibly the most diverse and attractive collection of architectural types in all of Canada. Known as the ‘Gateway to the West,’ Winnipeg is centred on the convergence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers.

The multicultural city hosts numerous annual festivals that attract tourists and visitors worldwide. Amongst the popular festivals, the Festival du Voyageur, the Jazz Winnipeg Festival, the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival, the Winnipeg Folk Festival, and Folklorama stand out. Over the years, the famous location of Winnipeg has served as a prominent filming site for several productions, such as ‘Perfect Harmony,’ ‘Pumpkin Everything,’ ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas,’ and others.

Hanukkah on Rye Cast

Israeli actress Yael Grobglas does a wonderful job essaying the role of Molly, Gilbert’s Deli owner, in the Hallmark movie. Some of Yael’s other notable works include ‘Jane the Virgin,’ ‘Jeruzalem,’ ‘Reign,’ ‘The Selection,’ and ‘Supergirl.’ On the other hand, Jeremy Jordan plays the role of the competing Deli owner Jacob. The actor is known for his performances in ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Holly & Ivy,’ and others.

The cast also includes Frederick Allen as Crowd Member, Linda Darlow as Ruth, Dan De Jaeger as Frank, Saul Elias as Kid, Henriette Ivanans as Owner, Lisa Loeb as Natalie, Darren Martens as Ezra, Cindy Myskiw as Gilbert’s Deli Regular, Angela Narth as Mrs Mizansky, Sam Rosenthal as Ed Levy, and Paula Shaw as Esther.

