Where Was Hallmark’s We Wish You a Married Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Paul Ziller, Hallmark’s ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ is a Christmas romantic film that revolves around a married couple — Robby and Becca. When the two find it hard to connect with each other, they decide to take the help of a marriage coach to save their deteriorating wedlock. The coach advises them to go on a holiday together during Christmastime.

Robby and Becca act on the advice and travel to the small town of Gracious and check into a cozy inn for the holiday season in hopes of reconnecting. The troubled relationship between the couple and their attempt to make things better makes for an entertaining narrative and keeps the viewers glued to their seats from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the setting of the fictional town of Gracious during the Christmas season is likely to spark questions in one’s mind about the actual filming sites of the movie. If you are looking for answers to the same questions, we have got you covered!

We Wish You a Married Christmas Filming Locations

‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ was filmed entirely in Manitoba, specifically in Winnipeg, Carman, Gimli, and Grosse Isle. The principal photography for the romantic movie reportedly commenced in early June 2022 and wrapped up in a month or so, in early July of the same year. Thanks to the vast and diverse landscape of Manitoba, the fifth most populous province of Canada, it makes for a suitable filming site to stand in for all sorts of places, fictional and real, around the world, including the fictional town of Gracious in ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas.’ So, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the Hallmark movie!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ were lensed in Winnipeg, the capital and the largest city of Manitoba. From the looks of it, the filming unit traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops for the movie. During the filming schedule, they were seemingly spotted recording some key scenes around The Exchange District at 492 Main Street, FortWhyte Alive at 1961 McCreary Road, and Assiniboine Park at 55 Pavilion Crescent.

Located at the bottom of the Red River Valley, Winnipeg has a diversified economy and is considered a railway and transportation hub. Also known as the Gateway to the West, Winnipeg is home to many tourist attractions, such as The Forks, the Manitoba Children’s Museum, the Winnipeg Art Gallery, the Winnipeg Public Library, and the Centennial Concert Hall.

Apart from tourists, a number of filmmakers are also known to frequent Winnipeg throughout the year for shooting purposes. As a matter of fact, the city has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Orphan: First Kill,’ ‘Nobody,’ ‘Run,’ ‘Tales from the Loop,’ and ‘Channel Zero.’

Other Locations in Manitoba

For filming purposes, the production team of ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ traveled to other sites across the province of Manitoba. The small agricultural town of Carman and the unincorporated community of Gimli served as a couple of pivotal production locations for the Hallmark film. Moreover, they set up camp in and around Anderson’s Hitch ‘n Post Ranch at 2079 Ridge Road in the small rural community of Grosse Isle.

We Wish You a Married Christmas Cast

Marisol Nichols portrays Becca in the Hallmark movie. She is known for her role as Hermoine Lodge in The CW’s ‘Riverdale,’ which is why she may seem familiar to many of you. Furthermore, she features in ‘Spiral,’ ‘Teen Wolf,’ ‘The Gates,’ and ‘GCB.’ On the other hand, Kristoffer Polaha essays the role of Robby. You might recognize him from other filming projects that he has been involved in, over the course of his career. He features in ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ ‘Life Unexpected,’ ‘Backstrom,’ ‘North Shore,’ and ‘Made in Jersey.’

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the film are René Escobar Jr. (Antonio), Brian Sills (Vince), Lauren Cochrane (Cindy), Derek Kun (commercial man), Carolina Campos (commercial woman), and Frederick Allen (Cheese Monger). Moreover, Cindy Myskiw (Caroler), Tom Young (Harold), Ward Keith (Townsfolk and Picture Car driver), Amy Groening, and Claude Knowlton feature in the Hallmark production as well.

