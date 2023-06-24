Where Was Hallmark’s Make Me a Match Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle, Hallmark’s ‘Make Me a Match’ is a romantic comedy film that follows Vivi, a young woman who is looking to change her luck when it comes to love. In order to do so, she enlists the help of a professional Indian matchmaker named Raina. As the two work on finding Vivi a perfect match, things take an unexpected and dramatic turn when Vivi meets with the matchmaker’s son, Boom.

When Vivi and Boom start spending some time together, the two fall in love and the former realizes that he might just be the one for her. The feel-good vibe of the romantic movie is matched by the neat interiors and picturesque exteriors of the cityscape, enhancing the quality of the narrative. So, if that makes you want to know where ‘Make Me a Match’ was filmed, we have got you covered!

Make Me a Match Filming Locations

‘Make Me a Match’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, especially in Vancouver. As per reports, the principal photography for the rom-com movie commenced in March 2023 under the working title ‘Match Me Please’ and wrapped up in about three weeks or so, in April of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific locations where Vivi attempts to look for love in the Hallmark film!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Make Me a Match’ were lensed in Vancouver, with the production team traveling across the city to tape different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. For instance, the filming unit set up camp inside actual establishments and properties to tape most of the interior scenes involving the residence and office of the protagonists. There is also a possibility that some interior portions of the rom-com movie were recorded in one of the film studios located in and around Vancouver, including Vancouver Film Studios, Eagle Creek Studios, Beach Film Studios, and Ironwood Studios.

To shoot several exterior scenes, the cast and crew members took the production to a number of streets and neighborhoods, where they were spotted by many locals and passersby during the filming schedule. Thus, it is highly likely that you might be able to notice some popular buildings and destinations in the backdrop of a few sequences of ‘Make Me a Match.’ Some of them are Canada Place, Science World, Harbour Centre, Stanley Park, Robson Square, Living Shangri-La, and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Furthermore, apart from ‘Make Me a Match, Hollywood North has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. As a matter of fact, the locales of Vancouver have been featured in ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,’ ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain,’ and ‘Virgin River.’

Make Me a Match Cast

Eva Bourne essays the role of Vivi in the Hallmark movie. After bagging her first role in USA Network’s ‘Psych,’ she got the opportunity to star in a number of film and TV projects, which is why her face might seem familiar to many of you. She features in CTV’s ‘Motive,’ TNT’s ‘Falling Skies,’ ABC’s ‘Once Upon a Time,’ Netflix’s ‘Devil in Ohio,’ and Hallmark’s ‘Garage Sale Mysteries’ movie franchise.

Opposite to her, Rushi Kota portrays Boom, Vivi’s love interest in the romantic film. Over the course of his acting career, he has been featured in Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘The Divorce Party,’ and ‘The One I Wrote For You.’ Other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in the movie are Rekha Sharma (Raina), Lynda Boyd (Janice), Rahat Saini (Neela), Moheb Jindran (Venky), and Sophia Biling (Venky’s daughter).

