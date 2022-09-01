Where Was Just Friends Filmed?

Directed by Roger Kumble, ‘Just Friends’ is a 2005 romantic comedy movie that follows the transformation of Chris Brander — from being an obese high school student to an attractive and successful womanizer. In high school, Chris is in love with his best friend, Jamie Palamino, and he thinks that it is the right time to tell her how he feels. However, he gets rejected and leaves town.

Fast forward to ten years, Chris is a successful record executive and is so attractive that all the ladies love him. But even after all these years and success, he still has feelings for Jamie. When he returns to his hometown for the holidays, he tries to win her heart yet again. The comedic narrative is made all the more entertaining by the hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, Anna Faris, and Chris Klein. While the unique story keeps the viewers hooked, the snowy locations fuel one’s curiosity about the actual filming sites. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Just Friends Filming Locations

‘Just Friends’ was filmed in Saskatchewan and California, specifically in Regina, Moose Jaw, and Los Angeles. The principal photography for the romcom reportedly took place in early 2005. Interestingly, the makeup department used to take about four hours to put the 12-pound face on Ryan Reynolds for the scenes involving the high-school Chris Brander. The filming unit shot a majority of the movie in Saskatchewan’s winter, even when the temperatures went down as low as -34 degrees Celsius. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the film!

Saskatchewan

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Just Friends’ were lensed primarily across Saskatchewan, a prairie and boreal province in Western Canada. The property at 3270 Albert Street and 22nd Avenue in the city of Regina portrayed Jamie’s house in the movie. Meanwhile, the house at 330 Hall Street West and Henleaze Avenue and 54 Oxford Street West, just west of Clifton Ave, both in the city of Moose Jaw, doubled for Chris Brander’s house and Clark’s house, respectively.

The hilarious hockey game scenes where Chris is embarrassed by kids were reportedly shot on location in River Park Camp Grounds at 300 River Drive in Moose Jaw. As for the church fight scene between Chris and Dusty, they were taped in and around St. Joseph’s Parish at 1064 3 Avenue Northwest in Moose Jaw. In addition, Main Street North & Manitoba Street West in Moose Jaw served as pivotal production locations as well.

Los Angeles, California

Additional portions of ‘Just Friends’ were also recorded in Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California. The scenes set in LA were lensed in the City of Angels itself. The building at 1800 North Vine Street served as Samantha James’ Recording Studio, where Chris works. The property at 5505 Tuxedo Terrace in Los Angeles portrayed Chris’ lavish LA house. Besides ‘Just Friends,’ many movies and TV shows have featured the locales of the city over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Whiplash,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Hacks,’ and ‘SEAL Team.’

Read More: Is Just Friends Based on a True Story?