Where Was Last Looks Filmed?

Based on the eponymous 2018 novel by Howard Michael Gould, ‘Last Looks’ is a British-American crime mystery movie helmed by Tim Kirkby that follows a retired and disgraced LAPD detective named Charlie Waldo. His minimalistic and peaceful life in the woods is interrupted by the arrival of Lorena Nascimento. She convinces him to return to the field by giving him a chance to be a private eye and solve the murder case of the wife of Alastair Pinch, a television star.

With all the fingers pointed at Alastair, Waldo digs deep into the case to get to the bottom of the truth. While the suspenseful narrative coupled with some comedic elements keeps the viewers hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end, the use of different locations makes one curious to learn all about the filming locations of ‘Last Looks.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Last Looks Filming Locations

‘Last Looks’ was filmed in Georgia and California, especially in Atlanta and Los Angeles. As per reports, the principal photography for the Charlie Hunnam starrer commenced in June 2019 and wrapped up in a month or so in July of the same year. Now, without wasting any time, let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the murder mystery movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

A majority of the shooting for ‘Last Looks’ reportedly took place in and around Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. However, the end of the movie states “Filmed in Hollywood, USA,” which might cause confusion to some of you. Fortunately, this point was cleared by the director Tim Kirkby in an interview with Borrowing Tape. When asked about it, he explained, “It was my little joke, as we did not film in Hollywood, we shot in Atlanta. Because of this, it reminded me of ‘Based on a True Story‘ from ‘Fargo.'”

Kirkby added, “Also, at the end of some of the old black and white noir films, they used to have ‘Filmed in Hollywood’ as if it was a romantic celebrational stamp on the period, so I guess it was a little nod to the old style of credits as well.” Located among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta is also known as Hollywood of the South. Moreover, it is home to several museums and galleries, including the High Museum of Art, the Museum of Design Atlanta, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia, and the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center.

Los Angeles, California

According to reports, the filming unit of ‘Last Looks’ also traveled to Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the United States, to tape a few additional portions for the movie. Situated in Southern California, LA is known for its posh neighborhoods with luxurious and extravagant properties, gorgeous beaches, ties to the Hollywood industry, and a bustling downtown area.

Also known as The Entertainment Capital of the World, LA is frequented by many filmmakers every once in a while for shooting purposes. In fact, its locales have featured in many filming projects over the years. Besides ‘Last Looks,’ Los Angeles has hosted the production of ‘Amsterdam,’ ‘Bones,’ and ‘The Recruit.’

