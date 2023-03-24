Where Was Lifetime’s Every Breath She Takes Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Every Breath She Takes’ is a thriller drama movie that follows Jules Baker who believes that her problems with her abusive husband Billy are a thing of the past now after he gets killed in a house fire during their last fight. Moving on from this horrific incident, she rebuilds her life but is constantly blamed for the death of her husband. When it is discovered that the fire was set deliberately, it puts her under more scrutiny. Soon enough, she starts facing a series of dangerous and frightening events as she sees her dead husband everywhere.

This leads Jules to ask herself — has she lost her mind or is Billy really alive and has returned to make her life a living hell? The Darin Scott directorial includes the bright visuals of Jules and Billy’s house in flames, representing their burnt-out marriage and all the physical and mental pain that it has caused Jules. Moreover, the haunting appearance of the supposedly dead husband every now and then, in different backdrops, not only catches Jules by surprise but also the viewers. Thus, it is only natural for you to be curious about the filming sites of ‘Every Breath She Takes.’ In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Every Breath She Takes Filming Locations

‘Every Breath She Takes’ was filmed in California, seemingly in and around Los Angeles County. Principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. Thanks to the Golden State’s vast and versatile terrains, it works as the perfect filming site for almost all kinds of productions, including ‘Every Breath She Takes.’ Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Los Angeles County, California

It seems that a majority of ‘Every Breath She Takes’ was lensed across Los Angeles County, with the filming unit making the most of the county’s diverse landscape to find the perfect backdrops for the thriller film. Jules’s dead husband comes back to haunt her in her visions not just inside her new house but also in exterior locations, all of which were supposedly recorded on location. However, when it comes to a few interior scenes involving the house fire, they were possibly shot in one of the film studios in LA County.

Given the many exterior shots included in the movie, you are likely to spot a few iconic landmarks located within the county, such as Griffith Park, Venice Beach, the La Brea Tar Pits, U.S. Bank Tower, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The locales of the county have been featured in many film and TV projects over the years. Besides ‘Every Breath She Takes,’ LA County has hosted the production of ‘Missing,’ ‘Marlowe,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ and ‘Scandal.’

Every Breath She Takes Cast

Tamala Jones and Brian White star as a married couple, Jules Baker and Billy, respectively, in the Lifetime film. The former has played some key roles in various film projects over the course of her acting career, which is why some of you might find her face familiar. She features in ‘Blue Streak,’ ‘Booty Call,’ ‘What Men Want,’ ‘Castle,’ and ‘Rebel.’ In the meanwhile, you might recognize Brian White for his roles in ‘Ambitions,’ ‘The Family Stone,’ ‘Stomp the Yard,’ ‘Dear Frank,’ and ‘Ray Donovan.’

Other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in ‘Every Breath She Takes’ are Tisha Campbell (Detective Charice Walker), Lamon Archey (Paul Jones), Brooklyn Sudano (Dana Marks), Jackée Harry (Linda Moss), Tuc Watkins (Ron Winslow), Dan Gauthier (Kenny), and Nikki Blonsky (Maria Bonilla). Moreover, Jai Rodriguez (Devin), Matt Dallas (Detective Young), Bunny Daniels (Helen), Danielle Burgio (Miranda), and Anthony Cherry (Grant) feature in the thriller movie as well.

