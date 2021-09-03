Directed by Jared Cohn, Lifetime’s ‘Party From Hell’ is a thriller movie that follows Denise, a hardworking mother, and wife who runs a successful startup. Unable to take too many responsibilities all at once, she hires Molly, a professional party planner, to organize a grand launch unbeknownst to the sinister personal vendetta that she harbors. When Molly fails to sabotage the launch party, she decides to turn Denise’s life upside down by attacking her loved ones, including her daughter. However, the successful entrepreneur and proud mother soon begins to see through Molly’s flawless public facade and puts everything on the line to protect people close to her.

The story of cowardly deception and the ensuing struggle against it will surely make viewers wish to learn more about the film’s origins. However, some of them may only be interested in finding out about the film’s shooting locations or cast details. Irrespective of the information you seek, we have got you covered.

Party From Hell Filming Locations

‘Party From Hell’ was filmed extensively in California. The Bear Flag state has hosted the production of numerous Lifetime movies in the past, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jared Cohn decided to shoot his movie there. Let’s learn more about the film’s specific filming locations.

Los Angeles, California

The thriller movie was shot on location in Los Angeles. Home to some of the most influential film studios in the world, the City of Angels is famed for its iconic Hollywood sign, beaches, snow-capped mountains, and most importantly, the entertainment industry. It is not surprising that it is often billed as the Creative Capital of the World since a significant percentage of its inhabitants are employed in the creative industry.

Even the oldest film school in the United States, i.e., USC School of Cinematic Arts, is also situated here. Shooting of some scenes of the Lifetime movie may have been done in the Hollywood neighborhood of the city.

Malibu, California

The Jared Cohn directorial was also reportedly filmed in Malibu. Located near the center of the film and television industry of the United States, the beach city has been a sought-after residential location for celebrities and other affluent families. The region has, over time, become a filming destination for filmmakers and movies like ‘Secrets in the Mansion,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Fatal Affair,’ and ‘Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave‘ have been shot in the region.

Party From Hell Cast

April Martucci leads the talented cast of the Lifetime movie by essaying the role of Denise Allen, the budding entrepreneur. The actress is best-known for ‘Stray Dogs’ and ‘Lethal Love Triangle.’ Jackie Moore appears as Molly Cole, the professional party planner whom Denise hires. You may recall watching her on television movies like ‘Nightmare Best Friend’ or ‘Happily Never After.’

Matthew Pohlkamp appears as Josh Allen, while Veronika Issa portrays Ashley Allen. Other noteworthy cast members include Eric Roberts as Peter, Nicolette Langley as Grace Allen, Nicholas Heard as Corey, DeShaude Barner as Liam, and Jennifer Field as Anna Carr.

Is Party From Hell Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Party From Hell’ is not based on a true story. The film delves deeper into recurring popular culture themes of deception, jealousy, and crime. Lifetime movies such as ‘Tracking a Killer,’ ‘How I Met Your Murderer,’ ‘In Bed With a Killer,‘ and ‘Sorority Sister Killer‘ have previously used the same subjects as their central plot.

Although viewers may think that the thriller movie captures a real-life incident of personal vendetta-driven attempts to sabotage a person’s successful career, such an assumption is not based on facts. The credit for the film goes entirely to screenwriter John Burd. There have been countless films that have a similar plot as ‘Party From Hell,’ but ‘Brutal Bridesmaids,’ despite having a crucial difference in premise, focuses on antagonists driven by exactly identical sentiments.

While Molly plans on sabotaging Denise’s career and ruining her personal life, the protagonist of the ‘Brutal Bridesmaids’ too faces an enemy disguised as a friend who wants to spoil her wedding. In both films, the antagonists are driven by envy, jealousy, and the desire to bring people down. It just goes on to show that films like ‘Party from Hell’ look at somewhat similar human emotions and, through different characters, offer unique stories that, despite not being true, resonate with the viewers.

