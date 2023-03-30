Where Was Lifetime’s Rooming With Danger Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Rooming With Danger’ is a thriller movie that follows a young professional woman named Angelina who moves in with a seemingly ideal roommate named Bianca following her rough breakup. At first, things work out quite smoothly as she settles into her new place and gets to know her roommate. But soon, Angelina starts noticing Bianca’s intruding behavior and goes to confront her when she finds a baby monitor under her bed.

Directed by Christine Conradt, the thriller movie highlights the themes of intrusion and obsession with some interesting visuals throughout the movie. The story majorly unfolds inside Angelina and Bianca’s apartment, with the latter resorting to some questionable tactics to keep an eye on Angelina. So, if you would like to know where ‘Rooming With Danger’ was filmed, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Rooming With Danger Filming Locations

‘Rooming With Danger’ was filmed in California, especially in and around Los Angeles. Principal photography for the thriller movie reportedly commenced in mid-February 2022 and wrapped up in less than a month or so, in early March of the same year. The production team acknowledged the vastness and versatility of the landscape that California offers and decided to shoot the entire movie in the Golden State. So, without wasting time, let’s take a peek into Angelina and Bianca’s lives and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Rooming With Danger’ were lensed across Los Angeles, with the filming unit setting up camp at various sites in and around the city to record different scenes against suitable backdrops. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted taping some key portions of the thriller movie in actual places of residence, one of which seemingly doubled for the main apartment of the protagonists, and on different streets in the City of Angels. So, you are likely to spot some iconic landmarks in the backdrop of a few scenes, such as the Hollywood Sign, the U.S. Bank Tower, the Bradbury Building, the Los Angeles City Hall, and the Venice Canal Historic District.

Moreover, apart from several on-location shots, it is very much possible that they even utilized the facilities of one of the many major film studios located in and around Los Angeles. Talking of that the area is home to the film studios of the five major film production companies in the game, including Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, and Walt Disney Studios. Given the city’s ties with the Hollywood industry, LA has hosted the production of different kinds of film and TV projects over the years. Apart from ‘Rooming With Danger,’ its locales have been featured in ‘Missing,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘The Night Agent,’ and ‘The Company You Keep.’

Rooming With Danger Cast

Camila Senna and Daniela Rivera essay the roles of the two roommates, Angelina and Bianca, respectively. The former might seem like a familiar face to some of you because she has been featured in a few film projects previously. She is known for a couple of short films, including ‘The Helianthus’ and ‘The Bribe.’

On the other hand, you might recognize Daniela Rivera from her roles in several other movies and TV shows, such as ‘Banging Lanie,’ ‘You Have Such a Nice Face,’ ‘Another Dumb Boy Girl Not Love Story,’ and ‘Dirty John.’ Furthermore, there are several other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in the Lifetime thriller. They are Christopher Millan (Diego), Steph Martinez (Sophie), Adrian Quiñonez (Marco), and Emily Roslyn Villarreal (Gaby).

