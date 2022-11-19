Where Was Lifetime’s Santa Bootcamp Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Melissa Joan Hart, Lifetime’s ‘Santa Bootcamp’ is a romantic comedy movie (part of Lifetime’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ lineup). The film centers around finding the perfect Santa for a successful Christmas Gala. The film follows the heartwarming tale of Emily Strauss, a charming event director hired by the mall magnate Ed Mancini to create the perfect Christmas Gala for his investors. Following this, Emily enrolls in a Santa Bootcamp in quest of inspiration and the ideal Santa for her event.

In Bootcamp, she meets Belle, a lovely and kind-hearted drill sergeant who assists her in accomplishing her goals and finding love this Christmas. The Christmas movie involves the themes of a blooming romance and staging the perfect Gala, making it an intriguing watch. Moreover, the excellent use of locations throughout the movie makes one wonder where ‘Santa Bootcamp’ was filmed. If you are curious about the same, we have got you covered.

Santa Bootcamp Filming Locations

‘Santa Bootcamp’ was filmed entirely in Tennessee, mainly in the Nashville Metropolitan Area. The principal photography for the Lifetime movie commenced around mid-August 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in early September of the same year. Without further ado, let’s get into the details of the filming locations of this Christmas movie.

Nashville Metropolitan Area, Tennessee

Most of the key scenes for ‘Santa Bootcamp’ were lensed in the Nashville Metropolitan Area, which includes Nashville and its surrounding cities and towns. The cast and crew likely set up camp in several locations across the metropolitan area to shoot various scenes against appropriate backdrops. Additionally, it’s conceivable that they taped certain important scenes in a studio facility in Nashville.

The most populous metropolitan statistical area in Tennessee, the Nashville Metropolitan Area covers the Nashville Basin and also extends into the surrounding Highland Rim. Hence, the region boasts of a diverse landscape comprising caves, rolling hills, and underground streams, as well as a breathtaking urban terrain. Nashville and its surrounding areas have hosted the production of numerous movies, such as ‘The Green Mile,’ ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie,’ ‘The Matrix,’ and ‘A Nashville Christmas Carol.’

Santa Bootcamp cast

Emily Kinney plays Emily Strauss, a charming and hardworking event director who sets out to find the perfect Santa at a Bootcamp. Kinney might seem familiar to you due to her appearances in other famous TV shows such as ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Princess Rap Battle,’ ‘The Enormity of Life’, ‘Messiah’, and others. On the other hand, Rita Monero plays the role of kind drill sergeant Belle. The star is known for her roles in ‘The Prank’, ‘Maya and the Three’, ‘Torch’, ‘Green Eggs and Ham’, ‘Jane the Virgin’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Ugly Betty’, and others.

Other cast members include John Schuck (Chris), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Patti), Deanne Bray (Olive), Patrick Cassidy (Ed Mancini), Justin Gaston (Aiden), Valerie Jane Parker (Caroline), Javon Everette (Boot camper), Lindsey Shope (Lynn), Tucker Wilkerson (Jack), Michael Mazzeo (Gino), Gary McGuire (Ben), and Zyra Singleton (Charlotte).

