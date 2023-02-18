Where Was Lifetime’s Secret Society of Lies Filmed? Who is in the Cast

Directed by Brian Skiba, Lifetime’s ‘Secret Society of Lies’ is a thriller movie that follows the story of Chrissy, a brilliant young student who gets attacked at a party on her college campus. Despite suffering from anxiety, Chrissy figures she must stand up to her attacker and expose him. However, she realizes her attacker is part of a secret fraternity with ties with high-raking and influential people who are ready to go to lengths to keep her shut. While Chrissy attempts to seek justice and expose the fraternity, she ends up falling in love with Nathan Martel, the son of the College Dean.

However, things don’t turn out as Chrissy expected, and she falls into hot waters. Featuring stellar performances from the talented cast members and a thrilling narrative, the Lifetime movie keeps the audience entertained till the end. Moreover, the grim backdrop makes one wonder where ‘Secret Society of Lies’ was shot. If you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Secret Society of Lies Filming Locations

Originally titled ‘The Student,’ ‘Secret Society of Lies’ was seemingly filmed in California, mainly in Los Angeles and Venture County. The principal photography seemingly took place in December 2021 and was wrapped up within the same month, on December 28, 2021. The Golden State is well known for its dynamic culture and active way of life, which add to the holiday and festive feel of the holiday movie. The region stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific Coast and has diverse terrains ideal for shooting movies and TV shows. Now, let’s explore the specific places that appear in the Lifetime thriller.

Los Angeles, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Secret Society of Lies’ were lensed around Los Angeles, the most populous city in California. The cast and crew set up camp in the city of Los Angeles to tape numerous indoor and outdoor scenes against appropriate backgrounds. Additionally, it’s plausible that a film studio’s backlot in Los Angeles was used for shooting purposes. Located in Southern California, Los Angeles is regarded as one of the most ethnically diverse regions in the country. Given its scenic landscape comprising lakes, beaches, cities, and hills, it is frequently visited by tourists and filmmakers. Moreover, it has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Apart from ‘Secret Society of Lies,’ the locales of LA feature in ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Emily the Criminal,’ and ‘The Patient.’

Ventura County, California

Additional scenes of the LMN thriller were shot in Ventura County, California. Ventura County is a county in the southern part of the U.S. state of California. The county of Ventura is renowned for its bustling cultural scene, National Blue Ribbon Schools, California Distinguished Schools, and involved residents who actively contribute to community improvement. Other popular productions that were filmed in Ventura County, California include, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘That ’70s Show,’ ‘The Little Things,’ ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ and others.

Secret Society of Lies Cast

Kristen Vaganos plays Chrissy in the Lifetime movie. The actress might seem like a familiar face as she has played prominent roles in ‘Murder & Matrimony,’ ‘The Christmas Dance,’ ‘My Sweet Holiday,‘ and others. On the other hand, Luke Charles Stafford essays the role of Nathan. You might recognize Luke from ‘The Iron Ones,’ ‘East of Middle West,’ ‘Megalodon Rising,’ and others.

Other cast members include Azizi Donnelly as Sarah, Justin Berti as Dean Martel, Kate Schettler as Nora, Keishawn Pinkston as Edwin, Ian S. Peterson as Ryan, Nicole Andrews as Ellen, Joseph Nasser as Detective Andrews, Martin Sissac as Detective Martin, Giorgio Antoniazzi as Young Malcolm, James T. Butts as Officer Lyons, Julie Paige as Young Nora, Mirth as James, Tryphena Wade as Nurse Bonny, Christina Sturgeon as Alison, and Julia Yudina as Ms. Gonzales.

