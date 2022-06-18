Where Was Lifetime’s Suitcase Killer Filmed? Who is in The Cast?

Based on a horrific true story, Lifetime’s ‘Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire’ is a true crime film directed by Nicole L. Thompson. It documents the life of the titular character, Melanie McGuire. She works as a fertility nurse and indulges in a steamy love affair with a doctor named Brad in her clinic. Her desire for starting a new life with her new lover takes over and instead of talking to Bill about it, she drugs and kills him. After that, she dismembers him and divides the body parts into three suitcases to dump them into a bay.

However, soon enough, the waves bring the suitcases to the shores of a beach, opening up an investigation in which Melanie is the prime suspect, for obvious reasons. The haunting and gory visuals are set against some interesting backdrops, making the audience intrigued by the production locations that appear in the Lifetime film. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Filming Locations

‘Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire’ was seemingly filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in Atlanta. The principal photography for the movie commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up by early April of the same year. Even though most of the narrative is set in New Jersey, Georgia does a great job at standing in for the Garden State, thanks to its vast and diverse landscape. Moreover, the movie is produced by an Atlanta-based production company, Swirl Films, making it more likely that the film was shot in Georgia. Now, let’s take a look at the specific locations that create the settings for this unbelievable true crime movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

It appears that all the pivotal sequences of ‘Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire’ were lensed in and around Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. The production team possibly traveled across the city to record several interior and exterior shots against suitable backdrops. Located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city’s topography includes lush greenery, several rolling hills, and one of the densest urban tree coverages in the US.

Atlanta is one of the global leaders in the film and TV industry as it is frequented by many filmmakers regularly. The city is also known to double for other parts of the world and even fictional locations, which is a prominent reason why it makes for an ideal filming site for ‘Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire.’ Apart from this crime movie, several other productions have utilized the locales of the city, such as ‘The Valet,’ ‘Black Widow,’ and ‘Loki.’

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Cast

Candice King essays the role of Melanie McGuire in the Lifetime movie. Her face may seem familiar to many of you as she plays Caroline Forbes in the CW series ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ Apart from that, she is also known for her recurring role in the spin-off series ‘The Originals’ and ‘Legacies.’ In addition, Michael Roark portrays William ‘Bill’ McGuire, Melanie’s husband.

Michael Roark features in ‘Bennett’s War’ as Marshall Bennett, in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Kyle Johnson, in ‘The Young and the Restless‘ as Travis Crawford, and in ‘Driven’ as Colton Donavan. Moreover, he has also starred in a number of TV series, including ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Banshee,’ ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ and ‘Finding Carter.’ Other than that, several other cast members play pivotal roles in the crime movie, including Jackson Hurst (Bradley Miller), Wendie Malick (Patti Prezioso), Jermaine Rivers (Pickell), Ian Lyons (Judge Devesa), and Charles Massey (Police Officer).

