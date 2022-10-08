Where Was Lifetime’s The Disappearance of Cari Farver Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Based on a true story and the true crime book ‘A Tangled Web’ by Leslie Rule, Lifetime’s ‘The Disappearance of Cari Farver’ chronicles the strange events that transpired after single mother Cari Farver went missing on November 13, 2012. Directed by Danishka Esterhazy, the movie showcases Cari Farver’s disappearance and portrays how her boyfriend and his family continue to receive vague and bizarre texts from Farver’s number for the next four years. However, eventually, the police arrive at a conclusion and after confirming it to be a homicide, arrests the person responsible.

Being a true crime story, the sense of mystery and suspense can be felt throughout the movie. Moreover, while it is set in an urban environment, the surroundings give off a sinister vibe making people curious about the filming location. Well, if you have wondered where ‘The Disappearance of Cari Farver’ was filmed, we come bearing answers!

The Disappearance of Cari Farver Filming Locations

in November 2013, the filmmakers chose the city of Winnipeg in the Canadian province of Manitoba as their shooting location. Known for being a modern metropolitan in the heart of nature, Winnipeg has been a favored filming location for many. Let’s take a detailed look at the site, shall we?

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Although the real Cari Farver disappeared from her home in Omaha, Nebraska, the producers of ‘The Disappearance of Cari Farver’ chose Winnipeg, Manitoba, as the primary filming destination. While the urban environment of the modern metropolitan gave directors the backdrop needed for the movie, the city also provided the film crew with ample open green spaces at their disposal.

As a result, most scenes were shot in various indoor and outdoor locations around the city, while the brilliant set design changed some of the surroundings to what they would feel like in Omaha. Being a contemporary metropolis, Winnipeg provides the best facilities one can ever desire. Besides, directors and producers have been fascinated by Winnipeg’s culture and dynamic ethnicity. As a result, the Canadian city has hosted crews from popular productions like ‘New in Town,’ ‘Nobody,’ and ‘Violent Night.’

The Disappearance of Cari Farver Cast

Actress Rebecca Amzallag steps into the shoes of Cari Farver for the Lifetime movie. Amzallag is best known for her work in movies like ‘A Sister’s Revenge,’ ‘Transplant,’ and ‘Mommy’s Little Star.’ Moreover, her performance as Beth / Stefanie in the TV series ‘Slasher’ is loved by many. On the other hand, Zach Gilford delivers a wonderful performance as Cari Farver’s then-boyfriend, Dave Kroupa. The actor has essayed notable roles in many movies and TV shows, including ‘Off The Map,’ ‘The Mob Doctor,’ ‘Friday Night Lights‘, ‘L.A.’s Finest,’ ‘Midnight Mass,’ and ‘The Midnight Club.’

Other cast members include Alicia Witt (Liz), Lea Thompson (Nancy Farver), Derek Kun (Nick), Milton Barnes (Detective Miller), Lauren Cochrane (Christine), and Lisa Marie DiGiacinto (Sara Brower). Additionally, Erik Athavale (Anthony Kava), Bradley Sawatzky (Detective Adams), Sarah Luby (Camila), Gabriel Daniels (James Medina), Myla Volk (Emily Kroupa), Chris Sigurdson (Dennis Farver), and Brandon McEwan (Sam Farver) appear in pivotal roles.

