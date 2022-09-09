Where Was Netflix’s End of the Road Filmed?

Directed by Millicent Shelton, Netflix’s ‘End of the Road’ is an action crime thriller film that follows Brenda, her two kids, and her brother Reggie as they decide to go on a cross-country road trip together. However, there is a bloody shift of gears as their trip turns into a highway to hell when they witness a murder in their neighboring motel room. After witnessing the crime and taking the drug money into their custody, Brenda and her family are chased by a mysterious killer who ends up kidnapping her son. Now, she must fight to keep herself and her family alive against the anonymous killer.

The crime movie features stellar performances from some of the popular names in Hollywood, including Queen Latifah, Ludacris, Beau Bridges, Jesse Luken, and Frances Lee McCain. While the action-packed sequences throughout the film keep the viewers hooked, the picturesque and semi-arid landscapes in the backdrop make one wonder where ‘End of the Road’ was filmed. Well, if you are one such curious soul, here is all the information you may need regarding the same!

End of the Road Filming Locations

‘End of the Road’ is filmed entirely on location in New Mexico and California, specifically in the Albuquerque Metropolitan Statistical Area, Santa Fe County, and Los Angeles. The principal photography for the Millicent Shelton directorial commenced in June 2021 under strict COVID-19 regulations and wrapped up in August of the same year. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the action movie!

Albuquerque Metropolitan Statistical Area, New Mexico

A majority of ‘End of the Road’ was lensed in the Albuquerque Metropolitan Statistical Area, a metropolitan area located in central New Mexico. From the looks of it, the filming unit traveled across the area to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops, mostly on the road. Several pivotal sequences for the film were also taped in Moriarty, a town in New Mexico’s Torrance County, which is a part of the Albuquerque Metropolitan Statistical Area.

In late June 2021, the production team set up camp alongside the Historic Route 66 in Moriarty when an unexpected dust storm halted the shooting temporarily. Moreover, Belen, the second most populous city in Valencia County, and seemingly Algodones, a census-designated place in Sandoval County, served as prominent production locations for the movie.

Santa Fe County, New Mexico

A few portions of ‘End of the Road’ were also recorded in Santa Fe County, the third-most populous county in New Mexico. The county is home to certain parts of some national protected areas, including El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro National Historic Trail, Pecos National Historical Park, and Santa Fe National Forest. Over the years, Santa Fe County has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, such as ‘No Country for Old Men,’ ‘Brothers,’ ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ and ‘Longmire.’

Los Angeles, California

To conclude the production process, the production team of ‘End of the Road’ traveled to Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California, and taped some additional portions. Also known as the Entertainment Capital of the World, LA has featured in different kinds of filming projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Me Time,’ ‘Look Both Ways,’ and ‘Animal Kingdom.’

