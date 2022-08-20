Where was Netflix’s Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar Filmed?

Directed by Fumihiko Sori, Netflix’s ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar,’ or ‘Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen – Fukushusha Scar,’ is a Japanese action fantasy movie that follows the events of the 2017 film ‘Fullmetal Alchemist.’ The 2022 movie follows Edward Elric and his brother Alphonse as a mysterious being starts hunting State Alchemists for crimes against God. The two brothers are at a vulnerable stage in their lives, and their troubles are further increased when the homunculi return to once more cause chaos.

Starring Ryôsuke Yamada, Atom Mizuishi, and Tsubasa Honda, the movie is another addition to a beloved franchise that has a massive fan following. Fans of the series were impressed by the film’s action sequences and eye-catching backdrops. Naturally, many are curious to know where the adventure movie was lensed, and we are here with the answers for the same!

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar Filming Locations

‘Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar,’ the second live-action movie in the ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ franchise, was filmed in Japan, most likely in Tokyo. The movie uses a variety of backdrops and visual effects to provide the viewers with a captivating story. Let’s explore the details of the same.

Tokyo, Japan

The filming of ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar’ seemingly took place in and around Tokyo, the capital of Japan. One must understand that the movie’s story itself is set in a more Western setting, with some of the characters having a non-Japanese ethnicity. However, the live-action film was made using an all-Japanese cast. When asked about the same, the filmmakers have expressed that there have been no indications regarding any character’s nationality or ethnicity in the movie that might differ from the original source material. According to them, this was done in order to maintain the integrity of the adaptation.

In itself, Tokyo has long been a popular spot for filmmakers to lens their movies. Some of the biggest film studios in Japan, like Toho and Toei Company, are based within the capital and have helped create many cinematic masterpieces thanks to the facilities and locations available within the city’s borders. The history of filmmaking in Japan is more than a century old and is in no way behind in quality of its western counterparts. In fact, many western movies have come to Tokyo to use the city as its backdrop. This category includes several beloved movies like ‘Bullet Train‘ and ‘Inception.’

