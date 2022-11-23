Where was Netflix’s Lesson Plan Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Lesson Plan’ is a fast-paced Polish action thriller movie that follows a former cop named Damian Nowicki, whose teacher friend is mercilessly killed by a criminal gang. Thus, he poses as a history teacher and goes undercover in the school where his late buddy taught to identify the murderers. However, Damian soon realizes that the teenage students are all embroiled in a dangerous drug racket that not just claimed his friend’s life but can potentially destroy many young futures. To settle scores and seek justice, he embarks on a thrilling journey of vengeance against the criminals wreaking havoc on the school.

Directed by Daniel Markowicz, the crime drama movie boasts a stellar cast led by Piotr Witkowski, Roma Gasiorowska, Jan Wieczorkowski, and Antonina Jarnuszkiewicz. While the adrenaline-infused narrative keeps the viewers at the edge of their seats, the dark undertones and the realistic setting of the high school and the shady alleyways of the city make one wonder about the production locations of ‘Lesson Plan.’ Are you eager to know more? Worry not, as we have all the details you need!

Lesson Plan Filming Locations

‘Lesson Plan’ was filmed entirely in Poland, seemingly in and around Warsaw. Principal photography for the Netflix movie reportedly took place in January 2022. Given the numerous action sequences in the story, the actors closely trained with the stunt crew and martial experts on the set. Poland is fast becoming a prominent filming hotspot because of the government’s attractive tax incentives on moviemaking and its diverse landscape that can replicate various locations worldwide. Now, let’s traverse all the specific places that appear in the Piotr Witkowski-starrer!

Warsaw, Poland

Most pivotal parts of ‘Lesson Plan’ were lensed across Warsaw, Poland’s capital and largest city. The cast and crew likely utilized the facilities of one of the many hi-tech filming studios in the city to tape scenes. It is also possible they visited an actual educational institution to shoot all the scenes set in the high school where Damian goes undercover. Besides, the team supposedly traveled all over Warsaw to record the street sequences. Atop the River Vistula in east-central Poland, the populous city traces back to the 13th Century and has witnessed several landmark moments in Polish history.

Warsaw is a prominent economic, cultural, and political center, housing all the major administrative headquarters. Moreover, it is adorned with a mix of modern and historic architecture, featuring numerous places of interest, such as the Wilanów Palace, Sigismund’s Column, St. John’s Archcathedral, and the Old Town, which was listed as a World Heritage Site in 1980. Over the years, many movies and TV shows have been lensed in the Polish capital, including ‘365 Days: This Day,’ ‘The Pianist,’ ‘Heart Parade,’ and ‘High Water.’

