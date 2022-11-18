Where Was Netflix’s The Violence Action Filmed?

Based on the eponymous manga series by Shin Sawada and Renji Asai, Netflix’s ‘The Violence Action’ is a Japanese action drama film directed by Tôichirô Rutô that revolves around a young and innocent-looking girl named Kei Kikuno, who is an ordinary college student by day but an assassin for hire by night.

Being a skilled and experienced assassin, she asks for the highest appointment rate as she has the capability to kill her target, no questions asked. However, when Kei Kikuno gets appointed for, perhaps, one of the toughest assignments in her career, it makes her life quite difficult. The action-packed narrative is complemented by the impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, including Kanna Hashimoto, Yosuke Sugino, and Ouji Suzuka. Moreover, the interesting use of locations is bound to make you curious about the actual filming sites. In that case, we have got you covered!

The Violence Action Filming Locations

‘The Violence Action’ was filmed entirely in Japan. The principal photography for the action movie seemingly commenced in late 2020 or early 2021 and wrapped up in February of the same year. In an interview, Kanna Hashimoto (Kei Kikuno) talked about the challenges she faced during the shooting of the film, given all the stunts that her character performs. However, she reflected that it was all worth it in the end. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix movie!

Japan

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Violence Action’ were lensed in Japan, an island country in East Asia. From the looks of it, the filming unit utilized various locales of the country to tape different portions against suitable backdrops. It seems that they also utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in Japan to record some action scenes for the movie. As a matter of fact, it is reported that it is the first Japanese film to have used the new volumetric capture technology for shooting flawless and powerful action sequences.

Located in the northwest Pacific Ocean, Japan is one of the most densely populated countries in the world and most of its terrain is mountainous. Having made some significant contributions to science and technology over the years, it is considered a global leader in the fields of robotics, automotive, and electronics. Moreover, it is undeniable that Japan’s culture is world-famous, including its art, music, cinema, cuisine, and popular culture. Over the years, the East Asian country has hosted the production of a number of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 1,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Lost in Translation,’ ‘Alice in Borderland,’ and ‘Tokyo Vice.’

Read More: Best Japanese Movies on Netflix