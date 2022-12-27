Where Was Reservoir Dogs (1992) Filmed?

The 1992 crime thriller movie ‘Reservoir Dogs’ serves as writer-director Quentin Tarantino‘s feature film debut. Set in Los Angeles, it follows a group of criminals who must cope with the bizarre and perilous circumstances that develop after their scheme to steal a diamond fails. Chronicling a robbery scheme gone bad, the movie stars Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, and Michael Madsen in pivotal roles. ‘Reservoir Dogs’ has received praise for depicting crime and brutality, using dark comedy, and making pop-culture connections. If you are wondering if the cult classic was filmed and if it was shot on location in Los Angeles, we have you covered!

Reservoir Dogs Filming Locations

‘Reservoir Dogs’ was entirely filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the Quentin Tarantino directorial reportedly began on July 29, 1991, and was wrapped up by August 31 of the same year. Now, let’s take a closer look at the exact locations that appear in the cult classic!

Los Angeles County, California

Most of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ was lensed across Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the US. The production team under the directorial of Quentin Tarantino made perfect use of different locations across the city. The famous diner scenes where the gang gets together to discuss a Madonna song were shot at Pat and Lorraine’s Coffee Shop at 4720 Eagle Rock Boulevard.

The walking scenes of the gang were recorded at 4459 Eagle Rock Boulevard. Besides, the interior scenes featuring the mortuary warehouse along with Mr. Orange’s second-floor apartment were lensed at 5860 North Figueroa Street in Highland Park. In one scene, Mr. Pink runs along York Boulevard and gets hit by a car at the crossing of North Avenue 50 in Highland Park alongside Café de Leche. Moreover, the scene showing Mr. Orange’s meeting with Randy was taped at Johnie’s Coffee Shop at 6101 Wilshire Boulevard at Fairfax Avenue.

Until 2006, you could see the graffiti-covered walls where Orange practices his dopey cover story near Beverly Boulevard, Second Street, and Toluca Street, just northwest of downtown, called the Belmont Tunnel at 1304 West 2nd Sreet, but they are no longer there. The Lodge, 4923 Lankershim Boulevard, between Vineland and Magnolia, a North Hollywood gay club, is where Orange tells the tale to the other Dogs while flashing back to the Park Plaza Hotel’s restrooms at 607 South Park View Street in midtown Los Angeles.

The car hijack scene featuring Mr. Orange and Mr. White was shot at 5530 North Marmion Way in Highland Park. In the exact location, Mr. Brown dies in the alleyway between North avenues 55 and 56 in Figueroa and Marmion. A few of the scenes of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ were filmed in the city of Burbank in Los Angeles County.

The location is famously named the world’s media capital owing to multiple media and entertainment companies established there. Burbank is also known for a significant number of animation studios. The actual robbery was filmed in the San Fernando Valley. The brick diamond store dubbed “Karina’s” is a mirror/picture frame supplier store at 2612 West Burbank Boulevard at Wyoming Avenue, where Mr. White and Mr. Orange discuss how to handle the employees. Apart from ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ Los Angeles County has hosted the production of several projects over the years, including ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Blonde,’ and ‘House of the Dragon.’

