Where Was Soul Plane Filmed?

Helmed by Jessy Terrero in his feature directorial debut, ‘Soul Plane’ is a 2004 comedy-drama movie boasting a star-studded cast ensemble including Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, and Method Man. Nashawn Wade has loved airplanes since he was a child, but a horrible experience with a typical airline makes him sue the airplane authority, especially after the death of his dog, Dre. Nashawn gets $ 100 mil as compensation for his dead dog, which compels him to open an airline for himself.

Most of the story unfolds in two plane journeys. In a bizarre genre mash-up, the movie mingles genres like sex comedy, airplane movie, b-movie, and hood movie, with some quirky nods to the cultural confluence of the west coast. Most of the movie unfolds in the airplanes and at an exciting airport. However, you must wonder where the movie was filmed. In that case, let us hit the bottom of the mystery.

Soul Plane Filming Locations

‘Soul Plane’ was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in and around California. Principal photography commenced on June 23, 2003, coming to a close sometime afterward. Jonathan Sela, the cinematographer of ‘Max Payne’ and ‘Transformers: The Last Knight,’ came on board as the director of photography. At the same time, Robb Buono, the production designer of ‘Mojave’ and ‘ATL,’ joined the team as the production designer.

Due to its suitable location along the west coast and bright sunny weather, California remains a prime choice for cinematic backdrops. Over the years, the state has become pivotal in cinema history due to its movie production industry of Los Angeles. Furthermore, the state government entices producers and filmmakers by featuring a 20 percent non-transferable tax credit. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Los Angeles, California

Almost all of the movie was filmed in Los Angeles, the iconic coastal Californian metropolis and home to Hollywood. Some filming went underway on the Los Angeles International Airport premises, at 1 World Way, in Los Angeles. However, if you are trying to find the Terminus Malcolm X, be dissuaded. They purpose-built the terminus for the movie, disintegrating it later. The plane set was previously featured in the interior shots of the fantasy series ‘Lost.’ All the scenes featuring Snoop Dogg were filmed within five days.

Ventura County, California

Additional scenes were also filmed in and around the state. The cast and crew visited California State University Channel Islands to film some scenes. Located at One University Drive, in the neighborhood of Camarillo in Ventura County, the university is one of the premier regional academic institutions in the state.

Orange County, California

In the filming schedule, the production team also visited Orange County, where they filmed scenes in the touristy city of Anaheim. While part of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, Anaheim is home to a vibrant culture that can be traced back to its German roots. The modern-day metropolis features Disneyland California, one of the most iconic amusement parks globally.

Read More: Is Soul Plane Based on a True Story?