‘Tears of the Sun’ is an emotional yet adrenaline-filled action thriller that is sure to leave one amazed with its powerful portrayal of war and suffering. Helmed by director Antoine Fuqua of ‘Southpaw‘ fame, the movie focuses on a team of US Navy Seals who undertake a rescue mission in the heart of Nigeria during a military coup. The rescue target, Dr. Lena Fiore Kendricks, refuses to leave without her patients and thus begins a thrilling journey through breathtaking landscapes amidst the backdrop of a terrifying civil war. With the spectacular surroundings embossed in the viewers’ minds, one might wonder where the movie was filmed. Well, we come bearing answers!

Tears of the Sun Filming Locations

Principal photography for the film started in February 2002, and by October, the filming crew had the shoot wrapped up. Although the film’s plot is based in Nigeria, most of the movie was shot in the picturesque state of Hawaii, with some parts completing filming in Los Angeles, California. Let’s take a closer look at the various filming locations, shall we?

O’ahu, Hawaii

A part of the Hawaiian Islands, O’ahu houses the state capital, Honolulu, as well as popular tourist destinations like Waikiki Beach and Pearl Harbor. Movie crews have always preferred the island for its dynamic and outstanding backdrops that can be fashioned as per filming requirements. The island of O’ahu has also played host to productions for movies and TV shows like ‘Lost,’ ‘Godzilla vs Kong,’ and ‘Midway.’

For ‘Tears of the Sun,’ the crew decided to utilize several indoor and outdoor locations that would mirror parts of Nigeria. Filming took place at the Dole Plantation at Wahiawa and also in the north shore community of Haleiwa. The film also features the spectacular Manoa Falls and the astonishingly beautiful Maunawili Valley. Kualoa Ranch in Ka’a’awa, a location made famous for filming a few iterations of ‘Jurrassic Park,’ was also used as a backdrop to mirror parts of the war-torn African country. Even the city of Honolulu played host to a few scenes, and the film crew took the help of the Hawaii Film Studio in Honolulu to film parts of the movie which required special studio effects or CGI.

Kaua’i, Hawaii

Kaua’i is an island known for its natural beauty, which has made it a go-to location for numerous movie productions. The filming crew for ‘Tears of the Sun,’ captured the gorgeous island perfectly as shots included mountainscapes from the active shield volcano, mauka Kilauea. The enthralling Kilauea Falls was also utilized as an eye-catching backdrop. According to reports, the iconic sunset scene featured on the movie’s posters and promotional material was also shot at Kaua’i. Other films and TV shows filmed in Kaua’i include ‘Avatar,’ ‘ Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.’

Los Angeles, California

According to sources, parts of the movie were shot in Los Angeles, California, where the crew took advantage of numerous indoor and outdoor shooting locations. Home to Hollywood, the city has always been a much preferred filming location for its dynamic neighborhoods, varied ethnic population, and readily available facilities. The city has also hosted production crews from other films and TV shows like ‘ Free Guy,’ ‘He’s All That,’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’

USS. Harry S. Truman Aircraft Career

‘Tears of the Sun’ was the first movie filmed on the USS Harry S. Truman Aircraft Career. Filming took place on the Nimitz Class nuclear aircraft carrier for several days as actors and film crews gained unprecedented access to the military ship. However, to ensure the smooth running of things and avoid any possible crisis, naval officers and soldiers from the aircraft carrier were always present on set and also appear in the movie as extras.

