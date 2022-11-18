Where Was The People We Hate at the Wedding Filmed?

Based on the 2016 eponymous novel by Grant Ginder, Amazon Prime’s ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ is a comedy movie directed by Claire Scanlon that revolves around two siblings — Alice and Paul — who reluctantly attend the wedding of their wealthy yet estranged half-sister named Eloise, along with their mother Donna. On her flight to the countryside, Alice meets with an over-friendly Dennis Bottoms and becomes friends with him.

During the wedding week, the estranged family members reunite and try to reconnect with each other on such a celebratory occasion. However, several hidden skeletons come out from the family’s closet, which motivates each member to move forward with their respective lives. The themes of a dysfunctional family in a comedic way and a wedding many want to avoid might resonate with several viewers. At the same time, the backdrop of a countryside wedding is enough to make one wonder where the comedy film was shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

The People We Hate at the Wedding Filming Locations

‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ was filmed in its entirety in England, specifically in London. As per reports, the principal photography for the Kristen Bell-starrer commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Thanks to the presence of diverse landscapes, including several countryside regions, in England, it serves as a suitable production location for a movie majorly set in the countryside. So, let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the Amazon Prime movie!

London, England

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ were lensed in and around London, the capital and largest city of England as well as the United Kingdom. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly traveled around the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. For recording the countryside wedding portions, they set up camp in an actual countryside location, possibly on the outskirts of London.

Located on the River Thames in southeast England, London has a significant amount of influence on several sectors, including art, fashion, entertainment, media, healthcare, finance, tourism, and commerce, to name a few. It is home to four World Heritage Sites and several other important landmarks, such as the Tower of London, Kew Gardens, Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, the British Museum, and St. Paul’s Cathedral. Over the years, it has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘See How They Run,’ ‘The Peripheral,’ and ‘The Crown.’

