Where Was The Ritual Killer Filmed?

Based on true events, ‘The Ritual Killer’ (originally titled ‘Muti’) is a detective thriller movie that chronicles the life of Detective Boyd, who is considering retiring from his stressful detective job following the tragic death of his daughter. However, when several patterned killings surface in and around the town, Boyd can’t help but look into them. Upon investigating the crime scenes, he realizes that the serial killer murders his victims by following a strange tribal ritual called Muti.

Baffled and intrigued by the ritual, Boyd seeks the help of an anthropology professor named Mackles, who specializes in the ancient rituals that the serial killer performs. However, there is a horrific secret that Professor Mackles keeps buried in his chest. Directed by George Gallo, the action thriller film casts some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser, Peter Stormare, Vernon Davis, and Brian Kurlander, all of whom elevate the quality of the intriguing narrative. A majority of the film unfolds in a small Mississippi town, with the crime scenes placed in some eerie locations. So, are you wondering where ‘The Ritual Killer’ was shot? Well, let’s scour through all the sites!

The Ritual Killer Filming Locations

‘The Ritual Killer’ was filmed in Mississippi and Italy, especially in Jackson and Rome. According to reports, principal photography for the Morgan Freeman starrer commenced in August 2021 and seemingly concluded in October of the same year. Since most of the story takes place in Mississippi, it was naturally the first choice for the production team. Choosing to tape on location in The Magnolia State also allowed them to make the narrative seem all the more authentic. Now, let us head down to the specific locations that make an appearance in the movie!

Jackson, Mississippi

To tape the scenes involving the small Mississippi town where ‘The Ritual Killer’ is set, the director and his team took a trip to the capital of Mississippi, Jackson. In August 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted by the local residents of the Belhaven neighborhood as they set up camp in one of the residential properties on Laurel Street in the neighborhood. Moreover, the filming unit reportedly utilized the campus of Millsaps College at 1701 North State Street in Jackson to record a few key portions for the thriller.

Since murder is the predominant theme in the entire movie, Jackson served as the ideal setting due to the city’s notorious record when it comes to homicides. In 2021, during the year of the film’s production itself, 155 homicides were recorded at a rate of 101 per 100,000, which was amongst the highest in the whole world.

Rome, Italy

Some important sequences of ‘The Ritual Killer’ were also lensed in Rome, with the production team moving across the capital city for incorporating the right backdrops in the movie. Known for its statues, you are likely to spot various popular ones in the background of a few scenes. Some of them are the talking statues — the Pasquino, the Marforio, Madama Lucrezia, il Facchino, and il Babuino. Providing picturesque and one-of-a-kind backdrops, Rome has served as a prominent production location for numerous film projects such as ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in America,’ ‘Gangs of New York,’ and ‘The Name of the Rose.’

