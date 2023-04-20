Where Was To Catch a Killer Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Damián Szifron, ‘To Catch a Killer’ is a crime thriller drama movie that stars Shailene Woodley as Eleanor Falco, a troubled but talented police investigator struggling to fight the demons of her past. The FBI’s chief investigator Geoffrey Lammark recruits her to help track down a disturbed individual wreaking havoc in the city. Despite launching a nationwide chase for the murderer and the authorities’ best efforts, they reach a dead end at every turn due to the individual’s exceptional behavior.

Thus, given her past and tortured psyche, Eleanor might be the only person who can get inside the murderer’s mind, track him down, and bring him to justice. Originally titled ‘Misanthrope,’ the action movie also features commendable onscreen performances from Ben Mendelsohn, Jovan Adepo, Rosemary Dunsmore, Michael Cram, and Ralph Ineson. The dark visuals complement the eerie narrative, which mainly unfolds in Baltimore, known for high crime rates. As Eleanor and the rest of the authorities look for the perpetrator across the city, many viewers can’t help but wonder where ‘To Catch a Killer’ was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

To Catch a Killer Filming Locations

‘To Catch a Killer’ was filmed in Quebec, especially in and around Montreal. According to reports, principal photography for the crime movie commenced in late January 2021 under the working title ‘Misanthrope’ and wrapped up in March of the same year. Although the story is based in Baltimore, the makers decided to make the most of Quebec’s vast and versatile landscape instead. Now, without wasting much of your time, let’s follow Eleanor and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where she leads the hunt for the murderer in the movie!

Montreal, Quebec

The production team of ‘To Catch a Killer’ did not only set up camp in the city of Montreal but also redecorated various streets and sites to make it look like Baltimore, where the story is set. Many pivotal sequences for the Damián Szifron directorial were lensed around Downtown Montreal, with the cast and crew members spotted in different locations by many locals and passersby. For instance, the aerial shots of the cityscape with several high-rise buildings feature quite a few times in the movie.

Furthermore, for taping several key portions, the filming unit of ‘To Catch a Killer’ set up camp in a few diners, an office space, a junkyard, a shopping mall, and a supermarket store. Specifically, Bar George at Le Mount Stephen, 1440 Drummond Street in Montreal, served as one of the prominent production locations for the thriller movie. Compared to Baltimore, Montreal maintains a low crime rate as it has declined over the past few decades. However, sex crimes and fraud cases in the city have increased significantly in the past decade or so. So, it makes for a suitable stand-in location for a crime movie such as ‘To Catch a Killer.’

In the backdrop of numerous exterior scenes, you will likely notice some Montreal landmarks and buildings, such as Notre Dame of Montreal Basilica, Saint Joseph’s Oratory, the Montreal Biosphere, Habitat 67 apartment complex, and the Tour de la Bourse. In addition, the city’s locales have been featured in numerous other film projects over the years. Some notable ones are ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘The Voyeurs,’ ‘The Bone Collector,’ ‘Three Pines,’ and ‘The Recruit.’

