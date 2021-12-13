Where Was VH1’s Let’s Get Merried Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

VH1’s ‘Naughty Or Nice’ is a lineup of fun, edgy Christmas movies to make the holidays enjoyable for the viewers. On that list is ‘Let’s Get Merried,’ an entertaining romantic comedy directed by Veronica Rodriguez. The story revolves around Zoe, who hates Christmas and everything related to it. The dread she feels during the holiday season gets intensified when her ex-boyfriend decides to get married on Christmas. Out of spite, she decides to randomly get married before her ex does, that too to someone she’s never met before. Zoe thus takes her group of female friends called “The Coven,” on a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in a Christmas-themed adventure park.

What is originally planned as a trip full of drinks, dance, and memories suddenly gets a pleasant twist when Zoe suddenly meets Finn, who himself is recovering from a bad breakup. Sparks fly when both of them start getting closer to each other, and end up finding something meaningful together in the holiday season. Set against the beautiful backdrop of a Christmas-themed adventure park in California, ‘Let’s Get Merried’ is an exciting tale of girl friendships, Christmas miracles, and finding love unexpectedly. If you also are curious to know about the gorgeous places where it was filmed, here is everything we know.

Let’s Get Merried Filming Locations

Though the story is based in California, ‘Let’s Get Merried’ was filmed in Ontario, particularly in its capital Ottawa. Production commenced on August 9, 2021, and was wrapped up on August 21, 2021. The province is largely covered by all the major inland waterways and has a diverse geography that ranges from the Canadian Shield to agricultural fields, as well as thick, wintery forests.

These can be used as different types of scenery for filming, thus making Ontario a favorable shooting location. Considerable tax concessions and state-of-the-art production technology are also some of the benefits of filming in Ontario. TV shows like ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Chucky,’ and also movies like ‘The Shape Of Water’ and ‘Robocop’ were filmed in the province. Let’s have a closer look at where exactly ‘Let’s Get Merried’ was filmed.

Ottawa, Ontario

With lush forests and a beautiful river, Ottawa is an ideal filming location due to its landscapes and climate. Major portions of ‘Let’s Get Merried’ were filmed in the city, popularly called the Christmas Movie Capital of the world. The crew had a slightly tough time creating the feeling of Christmas during the humid monsoons in Ottawa and were faced with a lot of sweating and makeup problems. They were however able to complete filming successfully due to their hard work, resulting in some beautifully shot scenes.

A lot of Christmas movies are frequently filmed in the city, given its snowy winters and charming heritage buildings. ByWard Market, Carleton Place, Almonte, and the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum are some of the most popular spots for filming in Ottawa. A few of the holiday movies that were filmed in the city are ‘A Christmas Village Romance,’ ‘The Rooftop Christmas Tree,’ and ‘A Cheerful Christmas.’

Let’s Get Merried Cast

Mishel Prada plays Zoe, a holiday hater who decides to go on a bachelorette trip with her girlfriends and get married to a random stranger. Opposite her is Tahj Mowry, who plays Finn- a handsome stranger who unforeseeably connects with Zoe. Prada is also known for her portrayal of Hermosa Lodge in the hit television series ‘Riverdale,’ as well as Emma in the drama series ‘Vida.’ Meanwhile, Mowry’s notable works include the TV shows ‘Smart Guy’ and ‘Full House.’

Apart from these two, Nicole Power, Xosha Roquemore, Nicolette Pearse, and Savannah Basley play “The Coven”- Zoe’s supporting and fun-loving group of friends. Other cast members of ‘Let’s Get Merried’ also include Cassandra Potenza (Trish), Connor Mcmahon (Thad), Ivan Lopez (Gus), and Kayla Jo Farris (Whoville Mom).

