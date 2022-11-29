Why Did Trevor Leave The Resident? Where is Miles Fowler Now?

The fifth season of FOX’s medical series ‘The Resident’ follows the relationship between Billie Sutton and her son Trevor Daniels. Under the mentorship of August Jeremiah “AJ/The Raptor” Austin, Trevor becomes an admirable doctor at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital and forms an affectionate connection with her mother. Trevor’s life takes an unbelievable turn when he comes to know about his father. The realization leads him to make a pivotal decision concerning his future. Trevor eventually leaves Chastain, paving the way for Miles Fowler’s exit. If you are wondering why Fowler left the medical drama and curious about the actor’s current whereabouts, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Why Did Trevor Leave The Resident?

Miles Fowler left the show after the conclusion of his character Trevor Daniels’ arc. According to reports, the actor signed only a one-year deal while joining the show, indicating that Fowler was seemingly never considered a long-term cast member. Thus, the actor left the show after the completion of Trevor’s one-season arc. Trevor’s realization that he was born after his mother Billie was raped unsettles him. He realizes that he shouldn’t be with Billie at Chastain anymore, which leads him to resign from the hospital. In the sixteenth episode of the fifth season, he reveals to his mother that his ambition isn’t to be a doctor.

Trevor has always been interested in drug chemistry. Still, he chooses to become a doctor so that he can reunite with his mother Billie. Eventually, Trevor succeeds in working and spending his time with her. When he realizes that Billie loves him regardless of what profession he chooses, he puts an end to his career as a doctor and joins the R&D department of a biotech startup. Since Trevor leaves Chastain, the main setting of the show, it is understandable that Fowler had to leave when Trevor leaves the hospital.

The character Trevor was seemingly conceived to focus on the drama that arises when he reunites with Billie. When the Chief of Surgery reaffirms her love for him, the aforementioned drama gets concluded as well. Concluding Trevor’s arc might have been also necessary for the show to focus on Billie’s companionship with Conrad Hawkins. After Fowler’s exit, Andrew McCarthy joined the show as Dr. Ian Sullivan apparently to fill the gap left by the completion of Trevor’s arc.

Where is Miles Fowler Now?

Miles Fowler joined ‘The Resident’ after playing a real-life journalist named Simeon Booker in ABC’s historical series ‘Women of the Movement,’ based on the murder of Emmett Till. Fowler also plays Lew Alcindor Jr. in HBO’s sports series ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,’ which follows the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team of the 1980s. After leaving ‘The Resident,’ Fowler joined the production of Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok’s ‘Sanctuary City,’ a play directed by Zi Alikahn. Fowler performed alongside Ana Nicolle Chavez of ‘Truth Be Told.’

Fowler is currently engaged with the production of ‘Bottoms,’ directed by ‘Shiva Baby’ fame Emma Seligman. The film revolves around two high school senior girls who set out to hook up with cheerleaders by forming a “fight club.” Although neither FOX nor the actor has released any announcement regarding it, Fowler may return to ‘The Resident,’ especially since Billie is still in touch with Trevor. In the ninth episode of the sixth season of the show, Billie lets AJ know that Trevor is doing fine. The same can be seen as an indication that Fowler’s character may return to Atlanta to see his mother, possibly paving the way for Fowler to return to the show.

