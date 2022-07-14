Will Angela Die in The Old Man? Theories

‘The Old Man‘ follows Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), who is forced into a conflict with Afghan warlord Faraz Hamzad years after betraying and escaping from his camp. In the process, Chase’s daughter, Emily Chase, is revealed to be living under the false identity of Agent Angela Adams. She works directly under FBI Assistant Director and Chase’s former handler, Harold Harper.

However, as the story progresses, Angela’s life comes under major threat. In the sixth episode, Angela/Emily’s fate is left unresolved leading viewers to believe that the character will die in the upcoming season finale. For those worried about Angela’s fate in ‘The Old Man,’ here our some of our best theories on the matter! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens to Angela?

In the third episode of ‘The Old Man,’ viewers learn that Agent Angela Adams is Dan Chase’s daughter, Emily Chase, who is living under a false identity. The ruse establishes Chase as a wanted man with many dangerous enemies searching for him. Therefore, it makes sense for Chase to hide his daughter away from the public eye. However, as the narrative progresses, the lines between Emily and the Angela persona blur, giving viewers a look at a complex character.

Nonetheless, protecting Angela becomes the main motive of her father, Dan Chase, and mentor, Harold Harper. In the sixth episode, Chase and Harper’s father figure, Morgan Bote, formulates a plan to save Harper’s reputation by blaming Angela for the treasons committed by the FBI Assitant Director. However, Bote’s goal is to hurt both his “sons.’ Hence, he kidnaps Angela, and Harper is forced to work with Chase to save her. As of the sixth episode, it seems likely that Bote plans on killing Angela to get back at Chase and Harper for unknown motives.

Will Angela Die? Theories

Angela’s death in the series has been foreshadowed on several occasions. In the second episode, viewers learn that according to public records, Chase’s daughter, Emily, died by suicide several years ago. Chase fears for Angela/Emily’s life during their numerous phone conversations. He raises his concerns in the fourth episode when Angela decides to accompany Harper to a meeting with Hamzad. On the flip side, Angela’s fathers, Chase and Harper, have repeatedly expressed their desire to protect her.

Given Harper and Chase’s line of work, the two often get swayed into committing monstrosities. Therefore, their connection with Angela keeps them in touch with their humanity. Both Chase and Harper have lost their loved ones and face impending doom in the form of Faraz Hamzad. Therefore, Angela’s death could send them both over the edge. Moreover, Angela dying at Morgan Bote’s hands could further stir a devastating conflict in the duo’s life, setting the stage up for a second season.

However, given Angela’s importance to the emotional arcs of Chase and Harper, it is likely that the duo will work together and save her life. Another possibility is that Angela could die only for Chase to fake her death again and hide her elsewhere. Lastly, Angela could pull off a deus ex machina and arrive to rescue Chase and Harper from Hamzad’s wrath. Viewers will have to stay tuned for ‘The Old Man’ season 1 finale for answers about Angela’s fate.

