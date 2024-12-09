Where is Bosque Ranch Located? How Big is it? Who Owns it? How Much is it Worth?

A significant portion of the thirteenth episode of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ is set on Bosque Ranch, which is run by Travis Wheatley. Beth Dutton shows up at the property unannounced to ensure that a horse that belongs to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch will be sold for the maximum price. Through her POV, the episode opens a window into the vastness of the highly appealing ranch. In reality, the establishment is a major filming location for numerous shows such as the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ and ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves.’ The connecting link between all these projects is Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of the mothership series and the actor behind Travis!

The 1,000-Acre Bosque Ranch is Located in Texas

Bosque Ranch is located at 100 Arena Run in the city of Weatherford, Texas. The establishment’s headquarters, which features in the ‘Yellowstone’ episode, can be reached at H6M7+2W in Western Lake, Texas. The property is located not far away from the Brazos River, one of the largest rivers in the Lone Star State. According to RVBusiness, the entire establishment spans around 1,000 acres. The highlights of Bosque Ranch include an arena named after Buster Welch, a legendary cutting horse trainer who passed away in 2022. The arena hosts cutting events and cow-horse reining competitions, making it a must-visit destination for equestrians.

The arena on the property is home to the Brazos Bash, an annual event conducted in collaboration with the National Cutting Horse Association. The program is a celebration of cutting horses and horse-riding competitions, attracting stars in the industry from all across the country. The ranch also hosts several other events arranged by NCHA and the National Youth Cutting Horse Association (NYCHA). In addition to the arena, the ranch is home to Nic’s Bar, an authentic Western-themed spot for a relaxing drink, Texas cuisine, dancing, and parties.

Bosque Ranch also has ample stable space to host various events and competitions. The participants and other parties can indulge in break-time baseball at the baseball field within the property, equipped with a scoreboard. The ranch is the base of Bosque Ranch Productions, one of the banners behind ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883,’ ‘1923,’ ‘Landman,’ ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves,’ ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ etc. In other words, the production company brings the works of Taylor Sheridan to the world, which reveals who the owner of the property is.

Taylor Sheridan Owns the Around $270 Million-Worth Bosque Ranch

Taylor Sheridan is the proud owner of Bosque Ranch. He also resides on the property with his family from time to time. “Bosque is Spanish for river-bottom forest. I was raised in Bosque County, Texas, so that’s where the name comes from, even though Bosque Ranch is on the Brazos River in Parker County,” he explained the name of the property to True West Magazine. The establishment was worth around $264 million in October 2023, which should have increased significantly following the success of more of Sheridan’s enterprises based on the ranch.

Bosque Ranch is one of the major filming destinations in Texas today, which contributes immensely to its revenue. The establishment reportedly charges around $50,000 for a week’s filming on the land. The streams of revenue also include renting horses and cattle for production purposes with charges, as per reports, around $25 per head for cattle and $2,000 per head for horses. The ranch has collaborated with Community Coffee to release the Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee brand as well. Furthermore, Bosque Ranch collaborates with several players in the rodeo, ranching, and equine industry, such as American Hat Company, Capri Camper, Classic Equine, and the luxury boat company REGENCY.

Sheridan has big plans to develop Bosque Ranch into a quintessential destination of the performance horse industry. “The prize money will be immense. The music will be loud. The excitement will be unmatched. In short, a niche industry will become a spectator sport. And I will show the world how to do it,” he added in the same True West Magazine interview.

Read More: Yellowstone: Is the 6666 Four Sixes Vodka Real? Where to Buy?