Zombieverse: Where Are They Now?

Created by Park Jin-kyung, Netflix’s ‘Zombieverse‘ is a captivating Korean reality show in which various celebrities embark on a journey to survive in a world that has become plagued with zombies. While the show’s various turns and twists help make it a truly enthralling experience, the excellent performance done by the cast members is certainly one of the biggest reasons behind its popularity. If you are curious about where your favorites from the premiere installment of the show are these days, worry not because we have your back!

Where is Ro Hong-chul Now?

We are starting off with Ro Hong-chul, AKA Noh Hong-chul, whose presence in the Netflix show was certainly an unforgettable one. The television celebrity is part of projects like ‘Shopping Cart Savior’ and ‘Where Is My Home.’ In fact, he was nominated in 2022 for the Best Entertainment Host award by the Asian Academy Creative Award.

Additionally, Hong-chul has gained much fame on the internet and currently has over 457K Instagram followers and more than 329K YouTube subscribers. In February 2023, a video by YouTuber Pani Bottle revealed that Ro had gotten injured while traveling in Vietnam, but he has since assured fans that he made a good recovery. Presently, he is the proud owner of an inc-cream business called Hongcheol Chaekppang, which has outlets in the South Korean cities of Seoul and Gimhae-si.

Where is Lee Si-young Now?

A former amateur boxer, actress Lee Si-young certainly impressed the viewers with the determination that she displayed in the Netflix series. The actress is well-loved for her ongoing role in ‘Sweet Home‘ as Seo Yi-kyeong, having even gotten an Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 for the same. Lee is happily married to her husband, Cho Seong-hyun, and will celebrate her 6th wedding anniversary in September 2023. She is also a proud mother to her son, Jo Jung-yoon, who was born in January 2018.

Where is Park Na-rae Now?

Comedian Park Na-rae remains a beloved figure in the world of entertainment and has numerous fans across the world. Presently, she is a part of ‘I Live Alone,’ ‘Comedy Big League,’ ‘DoReMi Market,’ ‘Sound of Grazing Grass,’ and ‘Saturday Meals Love.’ She also serves as a host for ‘Taste of Dating’ and ‘ My Mad Beauty 3.’ Due to her excellent work, Park won the 2022 MBC Entertainment Award for Best Couple and was declared the Entertainer of the Year by the same organizers in both 2021 and 2022. The leg injury that the artist was seen sporting in the Netflix series does seem to have healed completely.

Where is DinDin Now?

Lim Cheol, who is more popularly known as DinDin, continues to be a huge part of the Korean music industry. Affiliated with Stone Music Entertainment, the rapper released his latest song, “Love, But Not Like This,” on June 16, 2023. He has also established a presence in the world of television and is working on projects like ‘Family Register Mate,’ ‘Celebeauty,’ and ‘2 Days & 1 Night.’ Additionally, he is partnered with Superbell Company, a South Korean record label and entertainment agency.

Where is Tsuki Now?

Up next, we have Fukutomi Tsuki, or simply Tsuki, who has been a part of Billlie, a South Korean music girl group since it was established in 2021. This means that she has been an active part of almost all their projects, including their recently released Japanese album “GingaMingaYo.” She was also a part of “The Billage of Perception: Chapter Three,” Billlie’s latest extended play, which became public on March 28, 2023. For their work, the group won the 2022 Asia Artist Award for the Potential Awards category in music.

Where is Kkwachu Hyung Now?

Popularly known as Kkwachu Hyung, Hong Seong Woo is an accomplished urologist and professor who gained his qualifications from the College of Medicine at Ulsan University and Asan Medical Center. Presently he has a practice in the Gangnam-daero area of Seoul, where one must book an appointment for surgery. That being said, the Netflix star is primarily famous due to his YouTube videos that many find helpful and he has been featured in the works of several well-known Korean online content creators.

Where is Dex Now?

A former member of the South Korean Navy’s Underwater Demolition Team (UDT), Kim Jin-young, or Dex, is highly popular with the public. Primarily, he is an online content creator who has over 1.2 million Instagram followers. His YouTube channel, Dex 101, also has more than 628K subscribers. Interestingly, the navy veteran was one of the contestants on season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno.’ A travel and adventure enthusiast, Dex recently visited India and enjoyed traversing the mountains within the country.

Where is Jonathan Yiombi Now?

Let’s now talk about Jonathan Thona Yiombi, who makes videos for online content platforms in Korean. The reality TV star covers a variety of topics, from sports to food, and is much loved by his viewers. As of writing, he has more than 809K subscribers on YouTube, along with an Instagram fan following of over 115K. Due to his popularity, Jonathan is also known for promoting different brands and products. Additionally, he became an EA SPORTS FC 24 Fan Ambassador in July 2023. Interestingly, the Congolese-Korean artist is quite a popular face in the world of reality television, having recently been seen in projects like ‘The Zone: Survival Mission,’ ‘The K-Star Next Door,’ and ‘I Can See Your Voice.’

Where is Patricia Yiombi Now?

Patricia Thona Yiombi is the sister of Jonathan Yiombi and has received much praise for her performance in the Netflix series. She herself is quite popular on the Internet, as evident by her over 45K Instagram followers. The Congolese-Korean reality TV star has been a part of several television projects over the years. Some of her recent works include ‘The Zone: Survival Mission’ and ‘HyeMiLeeYeChaePa.’

Where is Yoo Hee-kwan Now?

Despite his short tenure in the Netflix show, baseball star Yoo Hee-kwan created a strong impression on the fans. Since 2009, he has been a part of the Doosan Bears, a Shinhan Bank SOL KBO League (more commonly referred to as KBO League) team. While he certainly knows how to bat, Hee-Kwan takes pride in his role as a starting pitcher and has played a monumental role in helping his team win the KBO League in 2015, 2016, and 2019. Additionally, he has a YouTube channel with over 143K subscribers, while his Instagram following is north of 30K.

