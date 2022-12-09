8 Movies Like Something From Tiffany’s You Must See

The Christmas romantic comedy ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ is an original Amazon Prime movie. The film, which is directed by Daryl Wein, also stars Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson, and Shay Mitchell. The plot is based on a book by Melissa Hill and follows the supposedly flawless lives of two couples. Their lives are guided by fate to where they are intended to be, owing to an unintentional gift mix-up. The movie radiates sentiments of romance amid the excitement of Christmas.

Furthermore, it also focuses on serendipity’s role in bringing two strangers together. Rachel and Ethan come closer after a string of unusual events. Their love story is an amalgamation of moments planted carefully by fate. If you’re looking to watch movies that focus on similar themes, then the following movies are perfect for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Before Sunrise (1995)

Richard Linklater’s romantic drama movie ‘Before Sunrise’ is the first in the trilogy, which also comprises ‘Before Sunset’ and ‘Before Midnight.’ Starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, the movie follows Jesse, a man from the United States who spends his last day in Europe with a French woman, talking a lot about their lives and experiences. This fate-infused meet-cute makes them fall for each other. Both central couples in ‘Before Sunrise’ and ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ share the contribution of destiny in their relationships.

7. Love and Other Drugs (2010)

Directed by Edward Zwick, this is the story of a womanizer, Jamie, and a free-spirited woman, Maggie, living with Parkinson’s disease. The two cross paths in an unexpected manner, and eventually, Jamie (Jake Gyllenhaal) falls for Maggie (Anne Hathaway) and manages to change his entire lifestyle to be with her. The heartwarming romantic comedy portrays the reality of caring for your loved ones. It also features the tribulations of a relationship where the two people are very different. The destined meet-cute leads to a great love story between Jamie and Maggie and Rachel and Ethan.

6. Before We Go (2014)

Starring and directed by Chris Evans, ‘Before We Go’ is a romantic drama movie. The slow and steady plot manages to deal with a variety of themes that viewers can relate to. The story follows Nick and Brooke as they serendipitously meet at a subway station. Brooke (Alive Eve) misses her train, and Nick tries to get her home in time. In the time they spend together, they talk about their deepest fears and desires. The duo confronts their issues and navigates through some critical decisions in life. Serendipity plays a big role in both love stories

5. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

This adaptation of the book ‘An Affair to Remember’ is directed by Nora Ephron. Sam’s son Jonah wants him to contact a national radio talk program so that he can find his soulmate. Sam (Tom Hanks) is still reeling from his wife’s death, but Jonah wants his father to move on and rediscover happiness. The famous romantic comedy features elements of grief and the difficulty of letting a loved one go. Like Daisy encourages and supports Ethan in following his heart in ‘Something From Tiffany’s,’ Jonah does the same for his father, Sam.

4. Chungking Express (1994)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai, this romantic comedy features two simultaneous stories around love and loss. The protagonist of both stories is a police officer. Takeshi Kaneshiro portrays a police officer in the opening narrative who is consumed by his breakup with May and his encounter with an enigmatic drug trafficker. In the second, Tony Leung plays a police officer who is distracted from his melancholy at the passing of his sweetheart, who was a flight attendant, by the attention of an eccentric snack shop employee. Like ‘Something From Tiffany’s,’ this story also focuses on how grief and loss can bring people together. Furthermore, both movies present two parallel love stories of two couples.

3. Love You Like Christmas (2016)

Graeme Campbell and Karen Berger are the directors of the drama-comedy film ‘Love You Like Christmas.’ When vehicular problems send an executive to Christmas Valley, a place madly in love with Christmas, she reevaluates her priorities and contemplates what she has been neglecting in life. Brennan Elliott and Bonnie Somerville play the characters of the lead love interests in the movie. Resembling Christmas backdrops and fate playing a role in bringing strangers closer is similar in both ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ and ‘Love You Like Christmas.’

2. 27 Dresses (2008)

Katherine Heigl and James Marsden come together to create magic in this classic romantic comedy. Following the trope of opposites attracting, ‘27 Dresses’ is the story of sweet Jane, who has been a bridesmaid 27 times in her life. She has a secret crush on her boss but ends up falling for a cynical journalist with ulterior motives.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, the movie resonates with everyone in search of their perfect soulmate. Jane and Rachel’s character resembles astoundingly, as both are sweet and kind people. They love with all their heart and do everything in their power to make people happy. Furthermore, both protagonists feel sad over the loss of their respective mothers.

1. The Holiday (2006)

Nancy Meyer’s quintessential romantic comedy has everything to make you feel comforted. ‘The Holiday’ is the story of Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet) as they swap homes for the holiday season. Running away from their respective love lives, they stumble upon their soulmates in each other’s countries.

Over the years, ‘The Holiday’ has become a comfort movie for many viewers across the globe owing to its sweet story and relatable characters. Like ‘Something From Tiffany’s,’ this movie is set against the backdrop of Christmas and festive joys. Both films feature two central couples and their love stories as well. Additionally, Amanda’s love interest, Graham, is also a single dad like Ethan.

