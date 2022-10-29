8 Movies Like Wendell & Wild You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Wendell & Wild’ is a stop-motion animated film directed by Henry Selick. It is based on Selick’s unpublished novel of the same name, co-authored with Clay McLeod Chapman. The horror comedy features the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as the titular demon brothers. It follows Wendell and Wild, who decide to confront their arch-enemy with the help of the nun Sister Helly. An enchanting adventure unfolds, giving the brothers a new perspective on their potential. If you enjoyed watching the film and seek more such heart-warming tales, we’ve compiled a list of similar movies for you. You can watch most of these movies, like ‘Wendell & Wild’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. The Boxtrolls (2014)

Kicking off this list is director duo Graham Annable and Anthony Stacchi’s stop-motion animation film ‘The Boxtrolls.’ The film is based on the 2005 novel ‘Here Be Monsters!’ by Alan Snow. It follows Eggs, a human boy raised by trash-collecting trolls called “Boxtrolls.” Eggs sets out on a mission to save his community and home from Archibald Snatcher, a devious pest exterminator. The film’s visual style and animation are reminiscent of ‘Wendell & Wild.’ Moreover, both movies are based on books and feature fantasy elements. Therefore, ‘The Boxtrolls’ will make for a fun and breezy watch for ‘Wendell & Wild’ fans.

7. Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015)

Based on the 2007 British television series ‘Shaun the Sheep,’ created by Nick Park, ‘Shaun the Sheep Movie’ is an adventure film directed by Richard Starzak and Mark Burton. The film revolves around Shaun, a mischievous sheep who becomes bored with his routine life. As a result, Shaun sets out of his home at Mossy Bottom Farm in search of adventure. With enjoyable visuals and precise stop-motion animation, the film is similar to ‘Wendell & Wild.’ However, it will make a perfect watch for viewers who prefer light-hearted stories without fantastical elements.

6. Corpse Bride (2005)

‘Corpse Bride’ (also known as ‘Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride’) is a dark fantasy film directed by Mike Johnson and Tim Burton. The stop-motion animation movie tells the story of Victor, a groom who practices his wedding vows and accidentally marries a corpse-like creature known as Emily. The duo then goes on an adventure in the land of the dead. The riveting story is complimented by powerful visuals that test the limits of the stop-motion animation format. Moreover, it boasts an exciting voice cast comprising Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter. Hence, viewers wouldn’t want to sleep on ‘Corpse Bride.’

5. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, ‘Hotel Transylvania‘ is a monster comedy film featuring the voice of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, and Kevin James. It tells the story of Count Dracula, the owner of the titular hotel where the world’s monsters come for vacations. However, when his daughter Mavis starts falling for a human who unexpectedly arrives at the hotel, Dracula faces a comedy of horrors. While the film’s narrative and animation style both differ from ‘Wendell & Wild,’ both movies see characters grappling with similar issues about self-identity and family. Furthermore, the vibrant and fun-loving monsters in ‘Hotel Transylvania’ will continue to entertain you through the several sequels and spin-offs in the franchise.

4. Frankenweenie (2012)

‘Frankenweenie’ is a 3D stop-motion animated science-fiction film directed by Tim Burton based on Burton’s 1984 short film of the same name. It revolves around Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist who revives Sparky, his dead pet, leading to a disastrous chain of events. The monstrous Sparky terrifies the neighborhood while Victor tries to rekindle their friendship. The bond between Victor and Sparky differs from the one shared by Wendell and Wild. However, both relationships have a feel-good factor and lend to their narrative’s blend of comedy and horror. Hence, ‘Frankenweenie’ is reminiscent of ‘Wendell & Wild’ through its depiction of human emotions.

3. Coraline (2009)

Written and directed by Henry Selick, ‘Coraline‘ is a stop-motion animation movie based on Neil Gaiman’s novella of the same name. It features the voices of Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, and Keith David. The film follows an adventurous girl who discovers a strangely idealized version of her new frustrating home by stepping through a secret door. However, she soon starts learning about the house’s sinister secrets. The gripping narrative is enhanced by Selick’s mastery of the stop-motion animation style and pumps plenty of emotions into the movie. Moreover, its often dark overtones and the mixture of horror and fantasy will remind viewers of ‘Wendell & Wild.’

2. Onward (2020)

‘Onward‘ is a computer-animated film directed by Dan Scanlon. The urban fantasy adventure movie features the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as Ian Lightfoot and Barley Lightfoot, two elf brothers who set out on an adventure to resurrect their late father for a day. In the process, they face several challenges and strengthen their bond. The elf brothers in ‘Onward’ will undoubtedly give the demon brothers in ‘Wendell & Wild’ regarding mischief and love for adventure. Therefore, ‘Onward’ holds an aesthetic and dynamic between its main characters that are reminiscent of ‘Wendell & Wild.’

1. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (also known as ‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas’) is a stop-motion animation film directed by Henry Selick based on a story from Tim Burton. It chronicles the adventures of Jack Skellington, a being from Halloween Town, who finds himself enchanted by Christmas Town. Burton and Selick are the most prominent names to tackle stop-motion animation, and to see their talents combine is a treat for viewers. Moreover, if you are wondering why we refer to Selick as a master of the animation format, the movie will provide you with the answers. With universal critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is arguably the best stop-motion animation film ever made. For those reasons, it takes the top spot on this list.

