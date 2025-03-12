19 Best A24 Movies on HBO Max (March 2025)

A24 has built a reputation for delivering some of the most fascinating films, regardless of genre or budget. Whether working with a shoestring indie production or a mid-budget feature, the studio consistently crafts compelling, boundary-pushing cinema. More than just a production house, A24 serves as a launchpad for visionary filmmakers, providing them with the creative freedom and financial backing to bring their unique stories to life. From heartwarming dramas to pulse-pounding thrillers and deeply unsettling horror films, A24’s catalog is as diverse as it is captivating. Luckily, Max offers an impressive selection of A24 gems that will keep you glued to the screen. To make your watchlist even easier, we’ve curated the very best A24 movies currently streaming on HBO Max.

19. The Front Room (2024)

A24’s ‘The Front Room,’ based on Susan Hill’s short story of the same name, is a claustrophobic psychological horror that transforms family obligation into pure dread. The film follows Belinda (Brandy), a pregnant professor who, alongside her husband Norman (Andrew Burnap), takes in his estranged stepmother, Solange (Kathryn Hunter), in exchange for a hefty inheritance. What starts as an uneasy arrangement soon warps into something sinister as Solange’s religious fervor, eerie rituals, and quiet manipulations take an unsettling hold over their home—especially their newborn child. Blending psychological torment with supernatural unease, ‘The Front Room’ builds its horror through suffocating tension rather than overt scares. Watch it here.

18. I Saw The TV Glow (2024)

‘I Saw the TV Glow’ is a haunting and surreal exploration of identity, nostalgia, and the struggle to break free from an isolating reality. Rooted in the experience of growing up alienated and finding solace in fiction, the film follows Owen (Justice Smith), a lonely teenager who connects deeply with his friend Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) over a mysterious TV show called ‘The Pink Opaque.’ As the years pass, Maddy disappears, and Owen is left adrift in a world that feels increasingly unreal. When Maddy suddenly reappears, claiming she has lived inside the show itself, Owen is forced to confront a terrifying possibility—has his entire life been a lie? Dripping with eerie neon visuals and an overwhelming sense of melancholy, ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ blurs the line between reality and fiction, mirroring the confusion of self-discovery. It can be streamed here.

17. MaXXXine (2024)

‘Maxxxine’ is the third installment in the director Ti West’s ‘X’ film series and a direct sequel to X,’ cementing Mia Goth’s Maxine Minx as a true horror icon. Set in the neon-lit underbelly of 1985 Los Angeles, the film follows Maxine as she fights for legitimacy in Hollywood while being stalked by a masked killer and haunted by her dark past. With the Night Stalker murders looming in the background, Maxine’s journey takes a sinister turn when she becomes entangled in a brutal snuff film conspiracy tied to her estranged televangelist father. As bodies pile up and paranoia sets in, ‘Maxxxine’ escalates into a fever dream of violence, ambition, and survival. It is available here.

16. X (2022)

‘X’ is a thrilling homage to ‘70s slasher films, drenched in atmosphere and crafted with a deep understanding of the genre’s roots. It takes the raw, gritty aesthetic of exploitation cinema and infuses it with modern storytelling finesse, resulting in a horror experience that is both nostalgic and freshly unsettling. Set in 1979, the film follows a group of aspiring filmmakers who set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, hoping to cash in on the booming industry. They rent a secluded farmhouse from an elderly couple, unaware that their presence is about to awaken something deeply disturbing. Brutal, stylish, and packed with tension, ‘X’ is a must-watch for horror fans, proving that A24 knows how to elevate the genre while still embracing its primal thrills. Give it a try here.

15. Priscilla (2023)

Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ offers an intimate and deeply personal perspective on a relationship often overshadowed by myth and spectacle. Adapted from ‘Elvis and Me,’ the memoir by Priscilla Presley, the film strips away the glitz of rock and roll to focus on the complexities of love, control, and identity. Unlike traditional biopics that glorify larger-than-life figures, ‘Priscilla’ tells its story through a quieter, more introspective lens, capturing the emotional highs and lows of a woman finding her place in an overwhelming world. The film follows Priscilla Beaulieu, who, as a teenager, meets the already world-famous Elvis Presley. Swept into his orbit, she enters a world of fame and luxury, yet beneath the glamour lies a relationship defined by power imbalances and isolation. Watch this stunning movie here.

14. Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ is a blood-soaked, neon-drenched crime thriller that blends lust, violence, and raw ambition into a gripping tale of power and obsession. Directed by Rose Glass, the film takes place in a dusty New Mexican town in 1989, where reclusive gym manager Lou (Kristen Stewart) finds herself drawn into a tangled web of crime and desire after falling for Jackie (Katy O’Brian), a fiercely determined bodybuilder. As Jackie pushes her body to the extreme with steroids, her uncontrollable rage intertwines with Lou’s long-standing family trauma, leading them down a path of destruction. When Lou’s abusive brother-in-law (Dave Franco) ends up dead, and Lou’s estranged father (Ed Harris) seeks to manipulate the situation for his own criminal gains, the lovers are forced to fight for survival. Find it here.

13. Dream Scenario (2023)

In ‘Dream Scenario’ Nicolas Cage plays Paul Matthews, a meek and unremarkable professor who suddenly begins appearing in the dreams of strangers around the world. At first, his newfound viral fame is amusing and even endearing, as people recognize him as a harmless background figure in their subconscious. However, as the dreams take a sinister turn—where Paul becomes a malevolent force—his life spirals out of control. The very thing that made him a cultural phenomenon becomes his downfall as society turns against him, blurring the lines between perception and reality. Give it a try here.

12. Problemista (2023)

Few films manage to blend absurdist humor with genuine emotional depth, quite like ‘Problemista.’ Directed by and starring Julio Torres, this A24 gem is a uniquely offbeat exploration of ambition, bureaucracy, and the struggle to find a place in an unfamiliar world. With its vibrant, surreal aesthetic and biting wit, the film offers a refreshingly original take on the immigrant experience—one that is both hilarious and deeply relatable.

The story follows Alejandro (Julio Torres), an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador who dreams of bringing his eccentric creations to life. However, his ambitions are thwarted by the harsh realities of the U.S. visa system. As time runs out on his work permit, Alejandro is forced to navigate a maze of red tape, all while dealing with an unpredictable new employer, Elizabeth, a chaotic and demanding art-world insider. Their unlikely partnership leads to a series of bizarre and darkly funny misadventures that test Alejandro’s patience, resilience, and creativity. Witness it here.

11. A Different Man (2024)

‘A Different Man’ follows Edward Lemuel (Sebastian Stan), a struggling actor with a severe facial disfigurement caused by neurofibromatosis. Isolated and insecure, Edward longs for connection—particularly with his playwright neighbor, Ingrid (Renate Reinsve). Desperate for change, he undergoes an experimental medical treatment that alters his appearance, giving him a new life and identity as “Guy Moratz.” Instead of embracing this second chance, Edward spirals into an obsession with the past, inserting himself into Ingrid’s play about his former self. What begins as an opportunity for reinvention soon becomes a harrowing descent into paranoia, envy, and fractured identity.

As Edward’s past and present selves collide, the film raises questions about what truly defines a person—their appearance, their experiences, or the way others perceive them. Adam Pearson (Oswald), who has neurofibromatosis himself, plays a charismatic and self-assured man who serves as Edward’s foil. His presence challenges Edward’s belief that his former self was inherently unworthy, leading to an intense and unsettling psychological unraveling. The movie is available here.

10. Climax (2018)

‘Climax’ is a nightmarish descent into chaos, directed by the audacious Gaspar Noé. Blurring the lines between dance, horror, and psychological terror, the film immerses viewers in an unrelenting, hypnotic experience. The story follows a troupe of dancers who gather in an isolated building to rehearse for an upcoming tour. After their grueling yet mesmerizing performance, they celebrate with a party—only to realize that their sangria has been spiked with LSD. What begins as a euphoric high spiral into paranoia, violence, and primal madness as each dancer’s deepest fears and desires manifest in unpredictable, often terrifying ways. Witness this unique experience here.

9. Civil War (2024)

Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ is a harrowing depiction of a fractured America in the grip of an authoritarian regime. As rebel forces march toward Washington, veteran war photographer Lee Smith (Kirsten Dunst), journalist Joel (Wagner Moura), and their mentor Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) embark on a perilous journey to document the fall of the president (Nick Offerman). Alongside them is Jessie Cullen (Cailee Spaeny), a young and ambitious photojournalist who quickly becomes hardened by the brutal realities of war. With visceral cinematography and an unflinching narrative, ‘Civil War’ captures the horror of conflict through the lens of those who document it. You can catch it here.

8. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Yorgos Lanthimos is no stranger to crafting unsettling cinematic experiences, but ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ takes his signature brand of deadpan absurdity and injects it with pure dread. A24’s psychological horror-thriller is a modern Greek tragedy wrapped in sterile perfection, where fate, punishment, and guilt take center stage in the most merciless way imaginable. Dr. Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell), a respected heart surgeon, lives a picture-perfect life with his wife Anna (Nicole Kidman) and their two children. However, his world takes a nightmarish turn when he forms a peculiar bond with a teenage boy named Martin (Barry Keoghan). What begins as an unusual friendship soon spirals into something far more sinister as Martin reveals his unsettling intentions. He forces Steven into an impossible moral dilemma—one that evokes the weight of ancient myth while remaining chillingly modern. Watch this chilling movie here.

7. The Disaster Artist (2017)

A24’s ‘The Disaster Artist’ is a film that celebrates the beauty of chasing dreams—no matter how spectacularly one might fail. The biographical dramedy chronicles the making of the 2002 movie ‘The Room,’ a film often hailed as “the best worst movie ever made.” But beyond the laughs and the absurdity, ‘The Disaster Artist’ is a surprisingly heartfelt exploration of ambition, friendship, and the sheer audacity it takes to create something, even if it turns out disastrously. The story follows aspiring actor Greg Sestero (Dave Franco), who crosses paths with the enigmatic Tommy Wiseau (James Franco) in an acting class. With his mysterious accent, bottomless bank account, and an unwavering belief in his own genius, Tommy convinces Greg to move to Los Angeles and chase Hollywood stardom. When the industry doesn’t welcome them with open arms, Tommy takes matters into his own hands—writing, directing, and starring in ‘The Room,’ a film so bafflingly bad that it ultimately achieves cult status. Watch this unique tale here.

6. The Zone of Interest (2023)

Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ is one of the most haunting films A24 has ever distributed, offering a uniquely unsettling perspective on one of history’s greatest horrors. Loosely inspired by Martin Amis’ novel of the same name, this film doesn’t depict the atrocities of the Holocaust directly but instead lingers on the periphery, making its silence all the more deafening. Set in Nazi-occupied Poland, the film follows Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), the commandant of Auschwitz, and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) as they build their ideal life in a beautiful home just outside the concentration camp.

While the horrors unfold mere meters away, the Höss family carries on with mundane domestic life—gardening, hosting guests, and enjoying summer afternoons—as if nothing is happening beyond the walls. ‘The Zone of Interest’ is not just a historical film; it’s a psychological experiment in desensitization, leaving viewers to question how easily humanity can turn a blind eye to horror when it is convenient. Watch this moving film here.

5. The Lighthouse (2019)

Robert Eggers’ ‘The Lighthouse’ is an atmospheric psychological horror film that lures viewers into the depths of madness. Shot in stark black-and-white with a square 1.19:1 aspect ratio, the film feels like a relic of early cinema, intensifying its claustrophobic and unsettling nature. Set in the late 19th century, the story follows two lighthouse keepers—Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) and Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe)—who are assigned to a remote island for a four-week shift. Wake, the grizzled veteran, exerts dominance over the younger Winslow, assigning him grueling tasks while keeping the coveted lighthouse lantern to himself. As the days stretch into weeks, the men’s isolation, coupled with the relentless storm that traps them on the island, begins to unravel their sanity. Watch this modern horror drama here.

4. Lady Bird (2017)

‘Lady Bird’ is a deeply personal and beautifully crafted coming-of-age film that captures the turbulence of adolescence with warmth, humor, and poignancy. Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the film follows Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan), a high school senior navigating her final year at a Catholic school in Sacramento. Restless and eager for more than her small-town life, she dreams of escaping to an East Coast college despite her family’s financial struggles. Gerwig’s semi-autobiographical script infuses every moment with authenticity, making ‘Lady Bird‘ a film that feels lived-in and deeply relatable. It’s a tender yet sharp exploration of the growing pains of youth, the sacrifices of motherhood, and the bittersweet realization of what “home” truly means. Watch this wholesome drama here.

3. The Florida Project (2017)

‘The Florida Project’ is a radiant and heartbreaking portrayal of childhood on the fringes of society. Directed by Sean Baker, the film follows six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) as she spends a summer full of mischief and adventure with her friends in a budget motel just outside Walt Disney World. Despite their poverty, Moonee and her young companions find magic in their rundown surroundings, turning parking lots and abandoned buildings into playgrounds. Her mother, Halley (Bria Vinaite), struggles to make ends meet, often resorting to desperate measures to provide for her daughter.

Meanwhile, the motel’s manager, Bobby (Willem Dafoe), acts as a reluctant guardian figure, trying to maintain order while showing quiet compassion for the residents. Baker’s immersive filmmaking, using a mix of first-time actors and a documentary-like style, brings an unfiltered authenticity to the story. With stunning performances and a deeply moving conclusion, ‘The Florida Project’ stands as one of A24’s most poignant and socially conscious films. Stream it here.

2. The Iron Claw (2023)

‘The Iron Claw’ is a gripping and tragic sports drama that delves into the real-life story of the Von Erich family, one of wrestling’s most legendary yet cursed dynasties. At the heart of the story is Kevin Von Erich (Zac Efron), the eldest son who shoulders the weight of keeping the family together amid devastating losses. Alongside his brothers—Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), David (Harris Dickinson), and Mike (Stanley Simons)—Kevin endures physical and emotional hardships, struggling to break free from the generational trauma inflicted by their father’s relentless pursuit of greatness. The film captures their deep bond, their triumphs in the ring, and the tragedies that earned the Von Erich name a haunting place in wrestling history. Witness this powerful movie here.

1. Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Oscar-winning ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is a genre-bending spectacle that explores existentialism, identity, and familial love through the chaos of the multiverse. The story follows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a struggling laundromat owner who is thrust into a cosmic battle against an all-consuming force, Jobu Tupaki (Stephanie Hsu), who also happens to be her daughter. Guided by an alternate version of her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), Evelyn taps into infinite versions of herself to confront past regrets and redefine her relationship with her family.

Balancing absurdist comedy with deeply emotional storytelling, the film blends action, sci-fi, and heartfelt drama in a visually inventive narrative. As Evelyn embraces the philosophy of kindness over nihilism, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ becomes a profound meditation on human connection. With dazzling performances, especially from Yeoh and Quan, and its innovative storytelling, the film cements itself as a bold and deeply personal cinematic achievement. Witness this epic spectacle here.

