Who is Agent Mitchel McNamara? Who Plays Him in Dark Matter?

Apple TV+’s ‘Dark Matter’ follows the story of Jason Dessen, who embarks on a multiverse journey after he is stranded in a foreign universe. The first focuses on his journey home, only to realize that home is a very different place now, especially with his various versions from different universes who wish to have the same life. The second season begins with him on a new journey in a different world. However, he and his different variations have also left behind a mess in the original world. To figure out what has happened and to bring the culprit of the chaos to justice, a new, mysterious character is introduced in the second season.

Agent Mitchel McNamara is a New Challenge for the Jasons

Agent Mitchel McNamara is introduced in the opening scene of ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2. In the aftermath of the Season 1 finale, the bodies of many Jasons are found by law enforcement. The cops are shocked to see that all the victims have the same face, and they have no idea how to proceed. This is when McNamara takes over the investigation. While he is not easily perturbed, this case is a shock, even for him. Still, it doesn’t mean he will step back from solving it. If anything, he is even more interested in finding out what exactly is going on. He guesses that the dead and alive Jasons are clones. This shows he has no idea about the multiverse, but given how dedicated and resourceful he is, he will likely find out about it soon enough.

His brief interaction with one of the Jasons reveals that he works for a secret organization. It is so secret that it’s not even clear whether he works for a government organization or a private entity. What is clear is that he has spent his life extracting information from all sorts of people. He reveals that, rather than a police station, he prefers a black site because he has far more freedom to do whatever he wants there. He doesn’t hesitate to reveal that he will cut up every Jason who is still alive and in custody to get to the bottom of the truth. This shows how dangerous and cruel he is, which means he will be a major villain in Season 2, putting Jason1 and his family in greater danger.

Chris Diamantopoulos Taps Into the Danger and Mystery of Agent McNamara

Chris Diamantopoulos plays Agent Mitchel McNamara in the second season of ‘Dark Matter.’ He has developed an enviable filmography, appearing in a wide range of shows like ‘Silicon Valley,’ ‘24,’ ‘Arrested Development,’ ‘The Office,’ and ‘Community.’ He entered the world of acting at the age of 9, when he began appearing in TV commercials. He turned towards Broadway and worked on the productions of ‘Les Misérables,’ ‘The Full Monty,’ and ‘Waitress.’ From stage, he shifted towards the big screen, appearing in movies like ‘The Adulterer’ and ‘Drop Dead Roses.’ He dipped his toes into the television industry, working on shows like ‘Law and Order,’ ‘Frasier,’ and ‘Charmed.’

In the past two and a half decades, he has proven his chameleonic acting skills. He has been a part of projects like ‘Boys in the Boat,’ ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Star Wars: Maul- Shadow Lord,’ ‘Mrs. Davis,’ ‘The Sticky,’ and ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.’ Apart from playing a wide variety of characters on the screen, the Canadian actor has also established himself as one of the most sought-after voice actors. Reportedly, he has such a busy schedule of voicing characters in animated films and TV shows that he built a professional studio at his home in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will recognize his voice from the various characters he brings to life in Prime Video’s ‘Invincible.’ He has also worked on ‘Blood of Zeus,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ and ‘American Dad.’

He is credited as the fifth person in history to voice Mickey Mouse, lending his voice to the iconic character in ‘Mickey Mouse’ and ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey.’ For this, he has received a Primetime Emmy Nomination and a Daytime Emmy Nomination. He also sings “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” on the Mickey’s Magic Railway theme park ride. Additionally, he also voiced characters in video games like ‘Celebrity Deathmatch,’ ‘300: March to Glory,’ and ‘Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.’ Diamantopoulos is also the narrator of the Academy Award-winning documentary ‘The Protagonist.’ He also served as a narrator for various projects on the Discovery Channel, Travel Channel, and the Esquire network, among others.

Read More: Dark Matter Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: A Quiet Life