14 Shows Like The Office on Netflix Right Now

Created by Greg Daniels, NBC’s ‘The Office’ is a mockumentary-style sitcom based on the British series of the same name. Set in Scranton, Pennsylvania, it chronicles events at a branch of the paper company Dunder Mifflin. The narrative mainly follows the everyday lives of office employees as a documentary crew records their work routines and personal conflicts. At the center of the story is the awkward and enthusiastic regional manager, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), whose attempts to lead the office often create uncomfortable, chaotic situations for himself and others.

Among the employees are Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), an intensely serious salesman, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), a casual prankster, and receptionist Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer). Alongside them, the rest of the staff navigates office politics, romance, boredom, and absurdity. The show is often considered a classic and enjoys a loyal following among a diverse fan community. In this list, we bring you shows similar to ‘The Office’ streaming on Netflix that deal with workplace chaos, complex characters, and more.

14. Trailer Park Boys (2001-2026)

‘Trailer Park Boys’ is set in a Nova Scotia trailer park and follows longtime friends Ricky (Robb Wells), Julian (John Paul Tremblay), and Bubbles (Mike Smith) as they attempt to make money through a series of schemes. Their lives are shaped by years of trouble, including repeated encounters with the law and frequent jail time. Created by Mike Clattenburg, the mockumentary sitcom picks up when Ricky and Julian are released from prison, blaming each other for their arrest.

While Julian tries to start over and avoid returning to crime, Ricky remains comfortable with their reckless lifestyle. Constantly pursued by trailer park supervisor Jim Lahey (John Dunsworth), the group continues navigating chaos, friendship, and survival in their unconventional community. The show has much in common with ‘The Office’ as it explores chaotic interactions between colleagues and friends in closed spaces where hilarious misunderstandings and choices follow. You can watch it on Netflix.

13. Workin’ Moms (2017-2023)

Set in Toronto, CBC’s ‘Workin’ Moms’ is a sitcom that chronicles the experiences of a group of women who develop an unexpected friendship after meeting through a mothers’ support group. The story particularly focuses on Kate Foster (Catherine Reitman), a public relations executive balancing work and family life, alongside her close friend Anne Carlson (Dani Kind), an outspoken psychiatrist. They are joined by Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim), a shy IT technician, and Frankie Coyne (Juno Rinaldi), an optimistic real estate agent. Together, they deal with the chaos of raising children while struggling to maintain their individuality and personal ambitions. The Catherine Reitman creation is spiritually related to ‘The Office’ in that it delves into issues related to friendship, chaos in professional life, and the quirky dynamics between the characters. It is available here.

12. Miss Governor (2023-2025)

Netflix’s ‘Miss Governor’ takes place in Mississippi and sheds light on the life of Antoinette Dunkerson (Terri J. Vaughn), who becomes the state’s first Black lieutenant governor. As she adjusts to her new role, Antoinette struggles to work under a governor whose dismissive and sexist behavior constantly undermines her authority. At the same time, her family struggles to adapt to the sudden public attention that comes with her position.

While attempting to establish herself in politics, Antoinette must balance professional pressures, family complications, and the challenges created by those around her who remain resistant to change. Niya Palmer, Terri J. Vaughn, and Tyler Perry are the creators of the sitcom, which captures the essence of ‘The Office’ with its explosive workplace dynamics, utter confusion, and the clash between personal ambition and professional loyalty. The story unfolds here.

11. The Politician (2019-2020)

‘The Politician’ is a Netflix comedy-drama series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. It is about Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara who has been determined since childhood to become POTUS. Believing his future depends on it, Payton focuses on winning the student body president election at Saint Sebastian High School as the first major step toward his ambitions. To achieve his goals and secure a place at Harvard, Payton must navigate the school’s ruthless political environment while competing against manipulative classmates. As he carefully protects his public image, he struggles to maintain control over every aspect of his life. The charged and intense moments that take place in professional spaces, and the chaos between the characters, connect the show to the world and characters of ‘The Office.’ It is streaming on Netflix.

10. Mr. Iglesias (2019-2020)

‘Mr. Iglesias’ tells the story of Gabe Iglesias (Gabriel Iglesias), a kind-hearted and easygoing history teacher working at his former school, Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. Determined to help students who struggle to fit in, Gabe takes responsibility for teaching a group of gifted misfits who risk being pushed out by the school’s strict assistant principal. As Gabe works to support his students, he encourages them to recognize their abilities and reach their potential despite the challenges they face. Alongside his responsibilities at school, he also deals with personal changes in his own life, including maintaining sobriety after recently giving up alcohol. Kevin Hench is the creator of the Netflix sitcom that is akin to ‘The Office’ due to its focus on workplace mess, funny situations, group dynamics between diverse people, and the eccentricities of individuals. You can find it here.

9. Maamla Legal Hai (2024-)

Netflix’s ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ is an Indian legal comedy-drama series that unfolds in and around the chaotic District Court of Patparganj, Delhi. The Hindi-language show follows a group of quirky court employees and lawyers as they try to uphold justice while navigating everyday absurdities and personal ambitions. At the center of all this is Visheshwar D. Tyagi (Ravi Kishan), an ambitious lawyer determined to expand his influence within Delhi’s legal system.

As he competes with equally driven rivals, Tyagi must manage his juniors and newcomers carefully to improve his chances of success, all while dealing with the unpredictable madness of court life. Rahul Pandey, Saurabh Khanna, and Kunal Aneja are the creators of the show, which shares similarities with ‘The Office’ due to its portrayal of professional relationships between quirky individuals, workplace politics, and unexpected friendships. Check it out on Netflix.

8. Disjointed (2017-2018)

‘Disjointed’ is the tale of Ruth Whitefeather Feldman (Kathy Bates), a longtime advocate for marijuana legalization who finally fulfills her ambition of opening a cannabis dispensary in LA. To help manage the business, she brings in her recently graduated son and a group of eccentric young employees. As the dispensary continues operating, Ruth and her staff find themselves dealing with a series of personal and professional complications that create both humorous and emotional moments that may alter their lives. The Netflix sitcom is comparable to ‘The Office’ due to its depiction of the boss-employee dynamic in all its complexities, while also delving into the lighter side of professional chaos. Created by David Javerbaum and Chuck Lorre, the show is streaming here.

7. Running Point (2025-)

‘Running Point’ is a sports-comedy series that follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) as she navigates an unexpected career pivot. Despite having no background in the sport, Isla finds herself at the helm of the Los Angeles Waves, her family’s elite basketball franchise. This sudden promotion to president forces her to master the complexities of the basketball industry while managing the intricate corporate politics that govern it. Her transition is further complicated by a team of professional athletes who are skeptical of her leadership.

Isla must now undergo a personal transformation, asserting her autonomy while guiding the team toward league victory. Created by Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, the Netflix show is a funny and engaging navigation of workplace drama, interpersonal issues, and absurd situations. These themes and the character relationships make it complementary to ‘The Office.’ You can find it on Netflix.

6. The Crew (2021)

Created by Jeff Lowell, ‘The Crew’ is a Netflix comedy series set in the competitive world of a NASCAR garage. The main player in the equation is veteran crew chief Kevin Gibson (Kevin James), whose long-established approach to racing is challenged after the owner of Bobby Spencer Racing retires. Tension begins to grow when Catherine Spencer (Sutton Foster), the retired owner’s daughter, takes control of the team as the new CEO. With her modern corporate mindset clashing against Kevin’s traditional racing methods, the two struggle to adapt to the changing environment around them. The show reflects the spirit of ‘The Office’ by talking about the humorous tension and seemingly absurd interactions between staff members and the boss in closed spaces. The story unfolds here.

5. Space Force (2020-2022)

Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ follows the formation of the US Space Force, the newest branch of the Armed Forces, and the people assigned to build and manage the organization. At the center of the comedy series is General Mark Naird (Steve Carell), who is appointed commander of the new military branch and ordered to achieve the goal of sending military personnel to the moon. While trying to achieve this, Mark struggles with political pressure and rival military officials. At the same time, he faces complications in his personal life when his daughter Erin Naird (Diana Silvers) begins a relationship with a Russian officer. Created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, the show is an engaging and fast-paced narrative on the workplace environment, funny disagreements between colleagues, high ambitions, and absurd moments, much like ‘The Office.’ Check it out on Netflix.

4. Blockbuster (2022)

Based on the workings of the eponymous video rental brand, ‘Blockbuster’ takes place in Grandville, Michigan, where Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) manages what appears to be the final Blockbuster Video location in the US. Driven by a deep love of cinema and nostalgia, Timmy fights to keep the store relevant in an increasingly digital landscape. When the business faces existential threats, he and his staff dedicate themselves to fostering community and human connection. As the team discovers that a sense of belonging is key to their survival, they navigate various humorous predicaments in their quest to stay open and keep the magic of movies alive. The Netflix comedy series, akin to ‘The Office,’ is a funny and intricate examination of professional space, shared passion, the fight for relevance, and human connection. The Vanessa Ramos creation is available here.

3. The Chair (2021)

Created by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman, ‘The Chair’ is about Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), who makes history as the first woman of color to lead the English department at Pembroke University. The Netflix drama series explores the various hurdles Kim encounters as she attempts to gain the trust of conservative faculty members, advocate for a young Black colleague’s tenure, and manage her feelings for Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), a fellow academic. In addition to challenging racial and gender biases within the institution, Kim is forced to address her own internal struggles regarding identity and self-esteem. On the lines of ‘The Office,’ the show is set in a professional environment where the choices of individuals often lead to unforeseen complications for themselves and the others around them. You can enjoy the story on Netflix.

2. Unstable (2023-2024)

‘Unstable’ is a comedy series that centers on the complicated relationship between a father and son working together at a biotechnology company. Created by Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco, the Netflix show follows Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), a brilliant but highly eccentric biotech entrepreneur whose personal life begins to fall apart after his wife’s death. Concerned about his father’s unstable state, Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe), a socially awkward and introverted flutist, joins the company in an attempt to help prevent the business from collapsing. The two are forced to navigate their strained relationship alongside the pressures and chaos surrounding the company. It features the convergence of personal and professional relationships in a humorous setting, along with elements of legacy and belonging, similar to ‘The Office.’ The story can be found here.

1. Tires (2024-)

Netflix’s ‘Tires’ centers on the life of Will (Steve Gerben), who unexpectedly takes the reins of his family’s auto repair shop. Lacking prior management experience, Will is anxious about the responsibility. His stress is only amplified by the arrival of his cousin Shane (Shane Gillis), a carefree spirit with a blatant disregard for authority. When Shane joins the staff at the service station, their conflicting personalities spark a chaotic blend of professional ambition and reckless behavior. Created by Steve Gerben, Shane Gillis, and John McKeever, the comedy series offers a heartfelt perspective on two men finding their way. Like ‘The Office,’ the show explores the humorous side of workplace dynamics, the absurdity of jobs, and the complicated nature of local businesses. You can stream it on Netflix.

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