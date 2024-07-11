My Deer Friend Nokotan: 12 Similar Anime You Must Watch

‘My Deer Friend Nokotan,’ originally known as ‘Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan,’ is a shōnen anime that adapts the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Oshioshio. It revolves around Torako Koshi, also known as Koshitan, a popular high school girl who is cautious about maintaining her image as a beautiful and composed Student Council President. Her life turns upside down when she rescues a deer girl named Noko Shikanoko AKA Nokotan on her way to school.

Shikanoko is revealed to be a new classmate of Torako and threatens to expose her hidden past as a violent delinquent. A deal is struck between the two, and Torako is drawn into the peculiar antics of the aptly named Deer Club. The comedy combines slice-of-life tropes with fantastical elements to create an entertaining experience. For viewers who like stories that play around with themes of obedience and keeping secrets, here are 12 anime like ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ that you can watch.

12. Sexy Commando Side Story: That’s Amazing!! Mr. Masaru (1998)

‘Sexy Commando Side Story: That’s Amazing!! Mr. Masaru,’ based on Kyosuke Usuta’s manga, is a comedy anime that revolves around the bizarre adventures of Masaru Hananakajima, a high school student who forms a club dedicated to the unusual martial art of Sexy Commando. The action mostly involves distracting opponents by revealing one’s belly button, leading to hilariously absurd battles. Masaru’s club, filled with eccentric characters, embarks on outrageous misadventures similar to the Deer Club in ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan.’ Both series feature protagonists leading equally peculiar clubs and explore the comedic potential of offbeat hobbies and personalities.

11. I’m From Japan (2019-2020)



An anime series that follows Tokio Abiko, a high school student who moves from Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture to Tokyo. Tokio quickly becomes obsessed with Japan’s prefectures, training to master their distinct martial arts styles. ‘I’m From Japan’ narrates Tokio’s adventures in and outside the ring, showcasing his patriotism and eccentric passion. The series is a comedic look at cultural identity, unusual obsessions, and how one drags their acquaintances into their absurd world. This theme resonates with ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan,’ which does not follow an ordinarily supportive route to normalize Noko’s bizarre abilities and atone for Torako’s past mistakes.

10. The Little Lies We All Tell (2022)



The anime adaptation of Madoka Kashihara’s manga series ‘The Little Lies We All Tell’ centers around a group of four girls, each hiding a significant secret. Rikka is an alien, Chiyo is a ninja, Sekine has psychic abilities, and Tsubasa is a boy in disguise. The series explores the humorous and chaotic situations that arise as these girls try to balance their school lives with their hidden identities. Quadrupling Torako’s experiences — including succumbing to Shikanoko’s manipulative methods — in ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan,’ this series doubles the challenge. Both shows emphasize the absurdity and hilarity that come from leading a double life and the unorthodox camaraderie that forms among the characters.

9. Chio’s School Road (2018)

An adaptation of Tadataka Kawasaki’s manga, ‘Chio-chan no Tsūgakuro,’ this seinen anime focuses on the adventurous commutes of Chio Miyamo, a high school girl who lives for video games. The plot revolves around her attempts to navigate the urban jungle of her neighborhood, leading to unexpected and often absurd scenarios that she attempts to overcome with her gaming knowledge. The anime brings a fresh satirical perspective to the daily struggles of a high school student and a gamer. Like ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan,’ it fills the everyday scenario of its protagonist’s life with unusual predicaments, highlighting her resourcefulness and resilience. Both series feature a female lead who faces unconventional challenges that put her on trial, where every decision seemingly impacts her high school life.

8. Ouran High School Host Club (2006)

Written and illustrated by Bisco Hatori, ‘Ouran High School Host Club’ is a high-school romantic comedy that follows Haruhi Fujioka, a scholarship student at the prestigious Ouran Academy. Mistaken for a boy due to her short hair and androgynous appearance, Haruhi accidentally stumbles into the school’s Host Club, breaking an expensive vase. To repay the debt, she becomes a host, entertaining female clients alongside the club’s eccentric members. The club dynamic, characterized by fast-paced dialogues and humorous escapades, mirrors those in ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan.’ Both premises are rooted in keeping the protagonist’s true identity concealed, which, in turn, lays the foundation for hilarious situations.

7. Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches (2014-2015)

‘Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches,’ created by Miki Yoshikawa, is a supernatural comedy that loosely sheds light on witchcraft. The story begins when the protagonist Ryuu Yamada, a high school delinquent, discovers he can swap bodies with anyone he kisses. He soon accidentally swaps bodies with Urara Shiraishi, leading them to discover the legend of seven witches within their school. They form the Supernatural Studies Club to investigate these witches and their powers.

The plot soon delves into nested storytelling and confusing exchanges of powers, leading to entertaining scenarios. This otherworldly phenomenon brings ‘Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches’ into the same category as ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan,’ where Torako and Nokotan form the Deer Club to explore Nokotan’s indescribable abilities. Both series utilize investigative adventures within a club setting — blending humor and mystery — as they lead the members to face unforeseen circumstances.

6. Gamers! (2017)

Writer Sekina Aoi and illustrator Saboten’s light novels laid the groundwork for this shōnen anime that features gamers finding their way into a romantic comedy. The plot of ‘Gamers!‘ kicks off when Karen Tendou, the school’s gaming club president, offers the series’ protagonist, Keita Amano, to join the club. Despite being passionate about playing, the latter declines the invitation, citing his lack of interest in competitive gaming.

This rejection brings Keita to the center of attention, indirectly sealing his fate with club members, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and high school romance. The gaming club’s vibrant and engaging atmosphere parallels the Deer Club in ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan,’ where a vastly diverse body of students comes together while taking their art too seriously. Both series highlight the fun and complexities of club life, occasionally incorporating immoral tactics, such as blackmail, trash talk, and egoistic speeches.

5. Clannad (2007-2009)

‘Clannad’ is a melancholic anime adapted from the eponymous interactive video game developed by Jun Maeda and Itaru Hinoue for Key. Set in Hikarizaka Private High School, the narrative is told from the point of view of Tomoya Okazaki, a delinquent high school student who unexpectedly ends up seeking meaning in his life. Tomoya encounters a number of eccentric characters, beginning with Nagisa Furukawa, a shy girl who dreams of reviving the school’s drama club.

Together, they gather a group of friends to bring the club back to show, facing various personal and emotional challenges along the way. The theme of forming a unique club parallels ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan,’ where the characters establish the Deer Club. Both series emphasize the importance of friendship and support within the club environment, showcasing how these bonds help the characters overcome their struggles and grow as individuals. Moreover, both series feature characters who are on polar ends of shyness and overtly expressive or violent.

4. Horimiya (2021)

The beloved romantic anime ‘Horimiya’ is a nuanced exploration of the lives of Japanese high school students. Adapted from Hiroki Adachi’s manga series, ‘Hori-san to Miyamura-kun,’ this comedy-drama begins with the unlikely relationship between Kyouko Hori, a popular high school girl, and Izumi Miyamura, her quiet and seemingly introverted classmate. The plot sees the two discovering each other’s hidden faces — Miyamura’s secret tattoos and piercings and Hori’s ordinary everyday life — which they keep hidden to avoid the judgmental eyes of society.

As Hori and Miyamura grow closer, the latter opens up about his real identity, joining a close-knit group of friends against all his insecurities. While ‘Horimiya’ does not feature a specific club like the Deer Club, Miyamura’s newfound friends are no less than a secured space in his eyes. This group embraces all the lows and highs of academic life together, presenting a sense of belonging and mutual understanding. Both ‘Horimiya’ and ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ highlight the importance of acceptance and friendship, alongside the hilarious situations that arise from keeping one’s identity hidden.

3. School Rumble (2004-2008)



‘School Rumble’ is generally described as a romantic comedy anime, although a more thoughtful analysis would easily prove it to be a combination of several genres. An animation and narration style that knows no limits of exaggeration and parodying, it centers on the chaotic high school life of Tenma Tsukamoto and her crush on classmate Oji Karasuma. Adapted from Jin Kobayashi’s manga series of the same name, the plot intertwines with the antics of delinquent Harima Kenji, who secretly pines for Tenma while hiding his rough persona.

The series is renowned for its complex, intertwining storylines and eccentric characters. Harima’s involvement in various misadventures, including caring for wild stray animals, creates an astonishing similarity to ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan.’ Both shows explore themes of hidden identities and the impact of unexpected friendships, using humor and heartwarming moments to drive their narratives. Moreover, breaking the fourth wall and characters who possess the ability to read the thoughts of others are also uncanny parallels between the two series.

2. Chu-Bra!! (2010)

Author and artist Yumi Nakata brought a fresh and relatable plot in her manga series ‘Chu-Bra!!’. The subsequent anime adaptation goes for a typical slice-of-life format with an element that is not otherworldly by any means but certainly does not warrant a club of its own in the real world. The plot begins when Nayu Hayama — a new middle school student with an unusual passion for underwear design — accidentally flashes her adult panties to the entire school during assembly.

Rumors ensue that Nayu is involved in compensated dating while many of her classmates attempt to take a sneak peek under her skirt. Nayu soon formed the Underwear Appreciation Society to inform others about the importance, origin, and wide variety of underwear and to promote confidence. Similar to ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan,’ where the Deer Club often turns Torako into the butt of jokes, ‘Chu-Bra!!’ focuses on a subject often associated with embarrassment. Both anime take a coming-of-age route, using the club setting as a platform for both humor and education.

1. Nichijou – My Ordinary Life (2011)

The popular anime ‘Nichijou – My Ordinary Life’ is created from Keiichi Arai’s ‘Nichijou’ manga series and captures the slapstick side of daily high school life. The plot follows the girls — Yūko Aioi, Nano Shinonome, Mio Naganohara, and Mai Minakami — as their mundane routines in the small town of Tokisadame frequently get disrupted by hilarious and bizarre occurrences.

The series is known for its eccentric, cringeworthy humor and random, surreal events that parallel the unpredictable nature of ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan.’ ‘Nichijou – My Ordinary Life’ features a wide range of quirky characters, from a robot schoolgirl to a talking cat, including a deer similar to the one in Nokotan’s club. Both series make a strong case for filling everyday emptiness with the chaos and hilarity that ensue when ordinary school life is interrupted by extraordinary characters and events, mostly without explanations.

