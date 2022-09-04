Are Corrina And Dyman From Dated & Related Still Friends?

Hosted by Melinda Berry, Netflix’s ‘Dated & Related‘ is a dating reality series with a unique twist. The show brings several young men and women to a luxurious villa in order to find a romantic partner. However, they are not alone in their journey as they have been joined by a sibling/cousin who is also looking for a love match. For every participant, the task is two-fold; they must woo the partner of their choice and help their family do the same.

Season 1 of the show, which was released recently, saw many bonds being forged as time went by. Many of these relationships had nothing to do with a romantic entanglement and were simply formed from a place of friendliness. One such duo was that of Corrina Roppo and Dyman Miller, whose love lives rarely entangled until they did. So, have the two women remained friends after their time on the show? Or have they drifted apart? Well, we are here to investigate the same!

Corrina Roppo And Dyman Miller’s Dated & Related Journey

The beautiful Corrina Roppo made her entrance into the villa alongside her brother Joey Roppo at the very start of ‘Dated & Related’ season 1. They were soon joined by Dyman and Deyon Miller, the second brother and sister duo to join the cast. From the very start, we saw Corrina and Dyman form an easy friendship even though they were not interested in each other’s siblings. While Corrina was more focused on pursuing Kaz Bishop, Dyman was intent on setting up her brother Deyon with Mady Bajor. Unfortunately, both ventures ended unfavorably.

The bond between the two girls was tested with the entrance of Daniel Perfetto as he captured the interest of Corrina and Dyman. However, during the game of Pass the Parcel that was organized to welcome the Perfettos and the Taneris, Joey gave his approval to Daniel to date his sister, and Daniel decided to kiss Corrina in order to state his intentions with her. This left Dyman a bit underwhelmed, but she decided to soldier on. As the game continued, Dyman was asked to suck someone’s neck, and she chose Jason Cohen for it.

After the party, Jason and Dyman ended up kissing, which made the former pretty hopeful. However, Dyman clarified to Jason the very next day that she did not see the two getting together and would prefer to stay friends. Shortly afterward, a call to note one sibling duo was issued by Melinda during the Villa Awards Party, which led to the elimination of Dyman and Deyon Miller. This marked the end of Dyman and Corrina’s time together on ‘Dated & Related.’ If you are curious to know if the two have remained friends after the show’s production, we have your back!

Are Corrina Roppo And Dyman Miller Still Friends?

Yes, Corrina and Dyman still seem to be on friendly terms. In some of the recent posts made by the Roppo sister, Dyman has come out to praise her fellow reality TV star. Corrina has also commented favorably on some of the posts made by the Miller sister. Both women are well on their way to becoming well-known names within the entertainment industry and seem to be quite supportive of each other.

Corrina is making impressive strides in her career as a musician and has recently recorded an album alongside her brother Joey. Presently, the siblings are living in Los Angeles, California. Dyman is now based out of Miami, Florida, and is working as a Digital content creator. Despite the distance, the bond between Corrina and Dyman seems strong, and we could not be happier about the same. We wish them the best in their future endeavors and hope they have a happy life ahead.

