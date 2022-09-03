Where are Daniel and Julia Perfetto From Dated & Related Now?

Hosted by Melinda Berry, Netflix’s ‘Dated & Related‘ is a dating reality series with a unique and intriguing premise. The show follows several sibling duos in a luxurious villa as they try and find a romantic partner for themselves and help their sibling with their love life as well. As expected, not everything goes according to plan, and the events that unfold range from achingly sweet to heartbreakingly painful. Each season, one of the couples is rewarded with $100,000 based on their performance throughout their time in the villa.

The recent release of the show’s premiere installment has made the fans quite invested in learning as much as possible about the cast members of season 1. Out of the various sibling pairs, Daniel and Julia Perfetto commanded the attention of the audience and fellow housemates since their appearance in the villa. Naturally, fans are curious about the current whereabouts of the siblings from Canada. Luckily, here’s everything we know about the same!

Daniel and Julia Perfetto’s Dated & Related Journey

Daniel Perfetto entered ‘Dated & Related’ season 1 alongside Ceylan Taneri and created quite the drama. He and Ceylan went on speed dates with the guys in the villa in order to determine one person to select for their sisters to go on a blind date with. For his sister Julia Perfetto, Daniel ended up choosing Chris Hahn, though Julia was more inclined towards Joey Roppo from what she had seen of the latter during the speed dates from a remote location. As expected, Julia’s date with Chris ended with no happy result.

During the Pass the Parcel game organized to welcome the Perfettos and the Taneris, Joey was asked to lick the neck of the guy he approved for his sister, and the Roppo brother ended up choosing Daniel. Later in the game, Daniel kissed Corrina when asked to do so with a person he was interested in. This led Daniel and Corrina to embark on a relationship of their own. The two were quite aware of the attraction between Julia and Joey and decided to push them together.

However, Julia had another admirer in Ceylan. After the Taneri siblings completed a secret task, Alara Taneri (Ceylan’s sister) chose Julia to go on a double date with Ceylan. Unfortunately, Ceylan’s hopes were crushed when Julia stated that she was interested in Joey during the double date. Joey and Julia ultimately ended up kissing and started dating each other. However, during a double date that included Joey, Julia, Corrina, and Daniel, the Perfetto sister was put off by Joey’s bromance with her brother Daniel. She was also not happy with the his reserved nature.

Meanwhile, William Wade, an apparent new entry into the house, expressed his interest in Julia, putting the Perfetto sister in a dilemma. Julia confessed about kissing William to Daniel, who was shocked and wanted his sister to clear things out before she ended up hurting someone. Meanwhile, Daniel also confessed that he did not want to rush with Corrina and was more interested in pursuing Nina Parsijani, something that Julia encouraged.

Before pursuing Nina, Daniel sat down with Corrina and clarified his stance, which did upset the Roppo sister, but she decided to soldier on. Julia also had a conversation with Joey about her confused feelings, and she requested a bit of separation from him, which clearly upset Joey. When the time came for the Lady’s Choice Prom Night, Julia asked William to be her date, while Daniel was asked by Nina for the same. The event marked the start of Nina and Daniel’s relationship and the end of Julia and William. This was mainly due to the comments made by the Wade brother that made Julia feel as if William’s main concern was only the prize money.

Julia was reserved with William since the event and the arrival of Rachel Foster in the house made William more regretful with Julia as his partner. The conversation between William and Julia led Julia to cry as she felt that William was trying to dictate her behavior. She ended up having a talk with Joey in hopes of a fresh start and apologized for her past actions. Meanwhile, Daniel warned William to never act in that manner with his sister ever again.

While Daniel and Nina’s relationship survived and made them one of the final three couples on the show, Joey and Julia were not able to regain their spark and decided to not declare themselves as a couple in the end. For those interested in knowing about what the Perfetto siblings as up to these days, we have your back!

Where Are Daniel and Julia Perfetto Now?

As of writing, Daniel and Julia seem to be living their life to the fullest. Though the latest status of the Perfetto brother’s relationship with Nina has not been revealed, we do believe that the two must at least be on good terms due to encouraging comments made by Julia on the posts from the Parsijani twins. The joint account of the Parsijani sisters has also shown its appreciation on some of Daniel’s latest Instagram posts. The Perfetto brother has not revealed much about himself on social media, though his passion for fitness, bodybuilding, and outdoor activities can easily be seen by his social media posts.

As of writing, Julia is a Certified Personal Trainer and provides online training to those wishing for a better body and lifestyle. She has also helped create ‘Perfetto Peach | 12-Week Gym Guide,’ ‘Healthy Eats | Recipe Book’ and ‘Summer Shred | 6-Week At-Home Guide.’ The guides can easily be purchased from Julia’s website by those interested in the same. Julia is also partnered with TLF Apparel, Echt Apparel, and The Giving Movement. Through her work, the Perfetto sister likes to bring her love for fashion and fitness together. At present, Julia is living in Los Angeles, California. We wish Daniel and Julia the best in their future and hope for their continued success in professional and personal matters.

