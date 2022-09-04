Are Julia And Joey From Dated & Related Still Friends?

Hosted by Melinda Berry, Netflix’s ‘Dated & Related‘ brings a new meaning to the concept of dating shows. The reality series brings several sibling/cousin duos into a luxurious villa so that they may be able to find a romantic partner for themselves. However, their biggest job just might be to support their sibling/cousin and keep their love life on track as well. Given the $100,000 that is on stake, the ensuing drama is as entertaining as one can hope for.

The recent release of the show’s first season has naturally made fans curious to know more about the participants seen in the iteration. While some of the relationships in the show ended quite happily, many others ended with a promise of staying friends. Julia Perfetto and Joey Roppo fall under the latter category, and many are curious if the two have remained on amicable terms or not. Luckily, we are here to answer the same question!

Julia Perfetto And Joey Roppo’s Dated & Related Journey

When the Perfettos entered the villa, Julia’s brother, Daniel Perfetto, had the chance to speed date every guy in the house and choose one of them to be his sister’s blind. After observing the dates through a television screen from a remote location, Julia hoped that Daniel would choose Joey to be her date for the evening, though the Perfetto brother ended up choosing Chris Hahn. However, the date did not end as favorably as Chris hoped, with Julia still focused on Joey.

In the villa, Joey and Daniel had bonded together, with the former even showing his approval of Daniel as a choice of partner for his sister, Corrina Roppo. When Daniel and Corrina did start dating, they decided to push Joey and Julia together. However, Ceylan Taneri was also interested in pursuing Julia. After completing a secret task with his sister Alara Taneri, Ceylan was able to take Julia on a double date with Alara and Kieran Bishop. During the date, Julia frankly stated her interest in Joey, which left Ceylan a bit upset.

It wasn’t until the entry of William and Henry Wade that Joey decided that he needed to ask Julia out as fast as possible. The conversation regarding the same ended favorably for both parties, with Julia and Joey kissing each other. The two decided to accompany Daniel and Corrina on a double date which unfortunately upset Julia. The Perfetto sister was envious of the bond between Joey and Daniel as she wanted her partner to pay her more attention.

After the date, a confused Julia was approached by William, who expressed interest in her, and the two ended up kissing. This heavily confused Julia, who then discussed the development with her brother. Daniel suggests that she should make up her mind and have a conversation with Joey. The following day, Julia talked to Joey about the situation and her confusion between the two men. When Joey asked if he could kiss her, Julia refused as she did not want to complicate the situation further.

The chance to make a choice was presented to Julia during the Lady’s Choice Prom Night, where the girls had to ask their date for the event. The Perfetto sister ended up asking William, leaving Joey alone for the event. However, Julia soon started thinking that the Wade brother was more interested in the prize money than her due to some of the comments made by William during the dancing event. The situation worsened when, after Rachel and Andy Foster‘s entry into the villa, William talked to Julia about how they might not be the best fit. He then proceeded to list the reasons for the same, which the Perfetto sister perceived as William telling her how to behave.

Upset, Julia realized that she should talk to Joey and try to build their relationship once more. Though Joey agreed, he was still upset about Julia’s behavior in the whole situation. He believed that the presence of another guy should not have wavered Julia’s interest in him, and the fact that it did happen made him question his belief in their bond. Though Julia and Joey tried their best to regain the spark of their relationship, they ultimately realized that they would be better off as friends than romantic partners. When asked to stand up if they saw the relationship having a future in the outside world, both Joey and Julia remained seated. But have the two stayed friends since their time in the villa? Let’s find out more about the same!

Are Julia Perfetto And Joey Roppo Still Friends?

We are happy to tell you that Julia and Joey are still friends. Though not as close as the two seem to be with some of the other housemates, the two seem to be on amicable terms and have even commented on each other’s social media posts. While this might be a bit of a bittersweet moment for those rooting for Joey and Julia as a couple, the two seem content with the nature of their relationship. For those wondering, the bromance between Julia’s brother Daniel and Joey is as strong as ever.

As of writing, Julia and Joey are living in Loa Angeles, California, and spending time with their friends from the Netflix series. Julia is working as a Certified Personal Trainer and offers guidance to those interested in a healthier lifestyle and physique. She is also affiliated with brands like TLF Apparel, Echt Apparel, and The Giving Movement. On the other hand, Joey is pursuing a career in the entertainment industry as an actor/model. He is also set to release a music album with his sister Corrina in Fall 2022. We wish Julia and Joey the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Dated and Related Season 1: Which Couples Are Still Together?