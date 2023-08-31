Black Ops Returns: Production for Season 2 to Kick Off in London

BBC’s comedy series ‘Black Ops’ is officially renewed for a second season. The filming of the new season is all set to begin in London, England, in the first quarter of 2024. The series follows “the story of Dom and Kay, who join the Met Police in the hope of cleaning up their community but are unwittingly thrust into the murky world of deep cover infiltration as they become part of a powerful criminal enterprise,” as per the official logline.

The production of the first season took place in the town of Luton and in Waltham Forest, a borough of London. The second season is also going to be shot in the city, which has previously hosted the filming of shows such as ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘The Crown’ and ‘You.’ Recently released films like ‘Barbie,’ ‘Heart of Stone,’ ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘The Flash,’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ were also shot in London.

The thriller series was created by Gbemisola Ikumelo and Akemnji Ndifornyen, who also star in the show as Dom and Tevin respectively. Ikumelo is a BAFTA-winning actor, known for her performance in ‘A League of Their Own.’ Ndifornyen, a BAFTA winner as well, appears in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘Famalam.’ Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf, the duo known for their work on ‘Parents’ and ‘Big Bad World,’ are also the creators of the show.

Ndifornyen and Ikumelo are all set to reprise their roles in the second season, along with Hammed Animashaun (‘The Wheel of Time’ and ‘The Festival’) as Kay. The rest of the cast has not been revealed yet. Speaking about the renewal of the show, Ndifornyen said, “And we’re back! We had so much fun doing the first one we just had to go again. Much love to our audience for watching and to the BBC for their support. I can’t wait to show you what’s next for Dom, Kay – and of course – Tevin. Let’s go!”

Ikumelo also expressed her excitement and stated, “It’s been such a joy to see how audiences have got behind this show. So, it feels like a no-brainer to get the band back together and create more danger, adventure, and laughs for everyone. This next season promises to have Dom and Kay really surprising us. Can’t wait!” Meanwhile, Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf added, “We’re delighted to get the chance to send Dom and Kay on a brand-new caper.”

The plot of ‘Black Ops’ season 2 has been kept under wraps for now, however, the six-episode season is expected to follow up on the events of the first one. Dom and Kay are likely going to face much bigger challenges as they continue to work undercover while being a part of the Met Police. The series is produced by BBC Studios Comedy Productions in association with Mondo Deluxe Productions.

