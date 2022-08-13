7 Shows Like A League of Their Own You Must See

Created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, Amazon Prime’s ‘A League of Their Own‘ is a period sports drama series that depicts the story of how the formation of the Rockford Peaches. The series starts in the year 1943 and details how the all-women baseball team came into being. During the show’s era, the field of sports was dominated by the male gender, and women were not seen indulging in the games. However, sportswomen in the show break off from their supposed roles and help pave the path for females in sports.

Starring Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, and Nick Offerman, the show is a marvelous journey that deals with issues like misogyny and sexuality in detail. Many have praised the series for its portrayal of one of the most crucial stories of female empowerment. If you liked the show and are on the hunt to binge something just like the sports series, then you may like these 7 titles. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘A League of Their Own’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Friday Night Lights (2006 – 2011)

Inspired by H.G. “Buzz” Bissinger’s non-fiction book ‘Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream’ and its 2004 big screen adaptation. ‘Friday Night Lights’ depicts the tale of the 1988 Permian High School Panthers football team from Odessa, Texas. As the players try to make their way into the Texas state championship, they face numerous struggles that might hamper their progress. ‘A League of Their Own’ fans will surely like the motivational nature of this high-school-centered sports drama by NBC.

6. Playmakers (2003)

‘Playmakers’ follows an American football team called the Cougars. The show depicts the lives and struggles of the player within the professional field of sports. Despite its short run, the ESPN series was praised for its honest and brutal depiction of the negative side of professional football. Despite its fictional nature, several elements in the show can trace their roots in reality. We are sure that the frank depiction of the issues within the world of sports will appeal to the admirers of ‘A League of Their Own.’

5. The White Shadow (1978 – 1981)

Bruce Paltrow’s ‘The White Shadow’ tells the story of a white NBA player who retired after a knee injury. He decides to take up the position of head basketball coach at Carver High School, where the majority of students are either Black or Hispanic. The show tackles several crucial issues like illicit drug use, child abuse, STDs, sexual orientation, and many more. The show helped pave the path for similar television shows and has been applauded for addressing important societal problems. The show may be fictional in nature, but the motivation story will surely worm its way into the heart of the fans of ‘A League of Their Own.’

4. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (2022 -)

HBO’s ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty‘ is a retelling of the events involving the Los Angeles Lakers basketball teams during the 1980s. As the series goes on, it explores the professional and personal lives of the players and how their performance during the games is impacted by said happenings. Created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, the sports show has been praised for its entertaining portrayal of historical events. Those who liked the team spirit and determination showcased by the characters in ‘A League of Their Own’ will surely enjoy the basketball-centric series.

3. All American (2018 -)

For a series inspired by real-life events, check out The CW’s ‘All American,’ which is inspired by the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger. It details the struggles faced by the protagonist Spencer James after he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. Throughout the show, we see the real-life factors that contribute to the making or breaking of one’s career in the field of sports. The motivational show is sure to capture your heart if you liked ‘A League of Their Own.’

2. GLOW (2017 – 2019)

Netflix’s ‘GLOW‘ is another female-centric series that takes the viewers into the field of sports. The show is set in the 1980s and follows the industry of syndicated women’s professional wrestling circuit. The series is loosely based on true events as it details how the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) operated and why it existed in the first place. If you liked the historical nature of ‘A League of Their Own,’ then ‘GLOW’ might be just what you need!

1. Pitch (2016)

Created by Dan Fogelman and Rick Singer, ‘Pitch’ follows Genevieve “Ginny” Baker, an aspiring baseball player. Through hard work and determination, the sportswoman makes her way into Major League Baseball as a pitcher for the San Diego Padres. However, with her status as the first-ever female player in the Major Leagues, Ginny has to break down the negative connotations that seem to follow her just because of her gender. Given the similar themes of ‘Pitch’ and ‘A League of Their Own,’ along with their emphasis on baseball, the Fox series is sure to interest the fans of the Abbi Jacobson starrer.

