Hallmark’s Christmas on Call: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by Jeff Beesley, ‘Christmas on Call’ centers on a budding romance between an emergency room doctor and an EMT during Christmastime in Philadelphia. New in town, Hannah Michaels has been preoccupied with her hectic profession for most of the year. As the holiday season approaches, she runs into a compassionate EMT, Wes Sullivan, who quickly sets about remedying her lack of Philly exploration. The Hallmark Christmas movie follows the two across the gleaming cityscape as they nurture a budding romance, made all the more heartwarming by the vibrant festive atmosphere.

Where Was Christmas on Call Filmed?

Although the film is set in Philadelphia, ‘Christmas on Call’ was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Tentatively titled ‘First Responders Christmas,’ the Hallmark movie began filming on May 8, 2024, and wrapped up by May 29, 2024. The movie was also known as ‘Evergreen Place’ during pre-production. The team members appeared to have worked together seamlessly behind the scenes, with a majority of them being Winnipeg natives and having worked together on several projects together. The cast particularly enjoyed filming the dancing sequences and matching steps with their partners.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba, served as a versatile stand-in for Philadelphia in ‘Christmas on Call.’ Seated on the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers, the city is known for its ability to depict picturesque wintry landscapes, especially for Christmas movies. While Winnipeg may not be akin to Philadelphia when comparing cityscapes, the movie utilizes establishing shots of their intended setting to help depict the City of Brotherly Love. When it came to filming exterior sequences for the movie, the production team set up shop in Downtown Winnipeg, with its bustling urban backdrops providing the perfect canvas for the film’s lively, festive setting.

One of the key filming destinations is the Exchange District, renowned for its well-preserved early 20th-century architecture. The district’s historic buildings and cobblestone paths present nostalgic backdrops, which are complemented well by the extensive Christmas decor draped over the shooting areas. The production crew also spread faux snow over the sites, creating a wintry feel enhanced by warm wardrobe choices for the cast.

During filming, Winnipeg residents spotted multiple Santa lookalikes on the brightly lit set. The production team also changed street signs and parked a prop Philadelphia police car in the background to further contribute to the illusion of the East Coast city, showcasing their attention to detail. Winnipeg’s cooperative weather in the summer, its skilled local crew, and the financial incentives of setting up shop in the city, make it a favorable choice for shooting Hallmark holiday features. Other heartwarming Christmas movies filmed in and around Winnipeg include ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,’ ‘A Carol for Two,’ and ‘Twas the Date Before Christmas.’

Christmas on Call Cast

‘Christmas on Call’ is led by Sara Canning as Hannah and Ser’Darius Blain as Wes. Canning is a seasoned actress best known for starring in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ as Jenna Sommers. She also gained recognition for her work in Netflix’s ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ as Jacquelyn, ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ as Lake, ‘Remedy’ as Melissa Conner, and ‘Black Field’ as Maggie McGregor. You may have also seen her perform in ‘Dark Match’ as Kate the Great, ‘Kill Victoria’ as Paula, ‘The Burning Season’ as Alena, and ‘Holiday Road’ as Dana.

Ser’Darius Blain is an accomplished actor who garnered attention for essaying Fridge in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ and its sequel, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level.’ He can also be seen in ABC’s ‘Will Trent’ as Luke Sullivan, ‘American Underdog’ as Mike Hudnutt, and Fox’s ‘The Big Leap’ as Reggie Sadler. Hallmark fans may recognize Blain from ‘Holidazed,’ in which he steps into the role of Evan Lewin alongside an ensemble cast.

Supporting cast members in ‘Christmas on Call’ are Erik Athavale as Sanjay, Reena Jolly as Danielle, Tamara Almeida as Julia, Meagan Brisebois as Kate, Alec Carlos as Scott, Lauren Cochrane as Betsy, and Paul Essiembre as Fire Chief Anderson. Other cast members include the Hallmark veteran John B. Lowe as Dr. Stanfield, Anjali Sandhu as Sanjay’s Sister, Isla Verot as Emmy, and Chase Winnicky as Officer Smith.

