Lifetime’s Sincerely, Truly Christmas: Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by Sean Cisterna, ‘Sincerely, Truly Christmas’ follows an event planner trying to get her job back with the ability to learn people’s Christmas wishes. Christina is fired leading up to Christmas Eve, and makes a wish that magically grants her the power to hear people’s thoughts regarding what they want for Christmas. In an attempt to win back her job, she seeks to pull one-hit-wonder Dan Copen out of retirement and get the faded star to shine once again. However, to reach Dan, she will have to win over the charming realtor, Robert. Determined to revive her career, she focuses on his son’s wish for the season, which Robert has been unable to determine. The Lifetime Holiday film creates a magical yet relatable atmosphere that underscores Christina’s quest amidst the bustling city adorned with shimmering lights, snow-covered streets, and festive markets.

Where Was Sincerely, Truly Christmas Filmed?

‘Sincerely, Truly Christmas’ was filmed in Toronto, Ontario, and was initially titled ‘Sincerely Christmas.’ Principal photography began on February 28, 2023, and was concluded by March 15, 2023. The cast and crew found many familiar faces among the team and worked together harmoniously to complete the film within the tight shooting schedule. “I feel lucky that I got to make this with so many lovely old and new pals,” wrote lead actress Paula Brancati on Instagram.

Toronto, Ontario.

Toronto, Ontario, served as the picturesque backdrop for ‘Sincerely, Truly Christmas,’ with its wintry urban landscape bringing the festive magic of the film to life. The production team ventured to Downtown Toronto to capture a few sequences for the film. It snowed for most of their shoot in the area, helping create a genuine winter wonderland feel for the backdrops. At the same time, it also led to challenging conditions for the cast and crew as they rolled cameras in the cold. Since their shoot in the city streets was comparatively brief, the team didn’t have to worry too much about the continuity of snow levels in the background. In the exterior shots of Christina and Robert making their way through the city, we can spot the striking historical architecture of Downtown Toronto.

Toronto has long been a popular filming destination for holiday movies, thanks to its ability to replicate the charm of a festive metropolis while offering world-class production resources. Its established movie-making infrastructure, vast talent pool, and film-friendly nature make it a go-to destination for Lifetime productions as well. “Being on set with so many talented people was a blast, and I felt welcomed every step of the way,” wrote actress Bebsabe Duque in the caption of an Instagram post. Some other Lifetime movies filmed in Toronto include ‘Christmas in the Spotlight,’ ‘The Face I Can’t Forget,’ ‘Holiday in Happy Hollow,’ ‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery,’ ‘Taken in Plain Sight,’ and ‘Hunting Housewives.’

Sincerely, Truly Christmas Cast

Paula Brancati leads ‘Sincerely, Truly Christmas’ as Christina Martino. Brancati began honing her craft in her high school years with musical theater and garnered recognition for essaying Cally Stone in ‘Dark Oracle,’ Jane Vaughn in ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation,’ and Jenny Zalen in ‘Being Erica.’ She is best known for starring in Shudder’s ‘Slasher’ as Viviana Botticelli. You may have also seen her performances in ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ as Lize McDowell, ‘In the Dark’ as Hannah, ‘Diggstown’ as Shirley MacFarlane, ‘Death She Wrote’ as Mary Malone, and ‘Workin’ Moms’ as Dana Brown.

Starring opposite her is Jake Epstein as Robert Riley. Epstein is a seasoned actor recognized for portraying Craig Manning in ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation,’ Brian Altman in ‘Suits,’ Chuck Russink in ‘Designated Survivor,’ Daniel in ‘Eight Gifts of Hanukkah,’ and Alphonso Hargreeves in Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy.’ Other romantic movies he has featured in include ‘Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle,’ ‘Laughing All the Way,’ and ‘What We Do for Love.’

Supporting cast members of ‘Sincerely, Truly Christmas’ are Phoenix Ellis as Oliver Riley, Howard Hoover as Dan Copren, Richard Waugh as Steve Martino, Bebsabe Duque as Julia, Vania Giusto as Jill Bauman, and Alex Hatz as Sandy Beaches. Other cast members include Tom Hearn as Matt, Kathy Maloney as Ellie, Sean Simms as Jacko, Sean O.G. Simms as Jacko, Jo Anne Tacorda as Kayla, Deborah Tennant as Joni Martino, Oren Williamson as Pete.

