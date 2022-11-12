Did Jefferson White’s Jimmy Leave Yellowstone?

Along with the Dutton family’s intriguing saga, Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ also follows the lives of the several ranch hands working at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Jimmy Hurdstrom, who is introduced in the premiere episode of the show, is one of the most significant ranch hands. In the fourth season of the show, Jimmy ends up in 6666, a ranch in Texas, to become a reliable cowboy.

Jimmy’s stay at the ranch changes his life severely, leading him to make a significant decision concerning his future. Since Jimmy doesn’t feature in the first two episodes of the fifth season, the viewers must be wondering whether Jimmy’s decision has paved the way for Jefferson White’s departure from the show. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Jimmy?

In the fourth season, John Dutton realizes that Jimmy isn’t going to be a cowboy if he remains in Yellowstone. He talks to Travis Wheatly and asks him to take Jimmy to take 6666, one of the famed ranches in the state of Texas. John believes that the demands of 6666 will make Jimmy a real cowboy. Although he initially raises his voice against the decision, he eventually leaves for Texas, jeopardizing his relationship with Mia. At 6666, Jimmy displays commendable dedication to become an admirable ranch hand. It doesn’t take long for him to establish himself as a reliable cowboy.

Meanwhile, Jimmy gets into a relationship with Emily, the chief vet technician of 6666. They form an endearing connection, which also helps Jimmy to move on from Mia. When Jimmy’s time at 6666 comes to an end, he gets engaged to Emily and asks her to wait for him. Jimmy plans to pay his debt to John and then return to 6666, only for John to make it clear to him that he doesn’t owe the latter anything. John gives Jimmy his approval to move to 6666 if that’s what he wants. Jimmy bids his goodbye to his fellow ranch hands and Rip Wheeler at Yellowstone and then leaves for 6666 to build a life with Emily. So, have we seen the last of Jefferson White in the show? Let’s find out.

Did Jefferson White Leave Yellowstone?

No, Jefferson White has not left ‘Yellowstone.’ In an interview given in March 2022, White made it clear that he is part of the fifth season cast, assuring that we haven’t seen the last of Jimmy. “I’m in season 5. Jimmy’s in season 5. That’s great. I’m really looking forward to that,” the actor told Us Weekly. However, White hasn’t been able to reveal anything about his character’s fifth-season storyline. I didn’t know necessarily what Jimmy’s future was. I still don’t know exactly what Jimmy’s future holds. I’ve really given up on trying to guess,” White added.

When a spin-off series that revolves around the 6666 ranch was announced, admirers of the show were expecting White to move to the same as Jimmy. Since the actor had revealed that he is still a part of ‘Yellowstone,’ Jimmy’s return to the Dutton ranch cannot be ruled out. As the Dutton family and Yellowstone ranch face new challenges to protect their land, Jimmy may return to Montana to become a helping hand, likely with Emily. If that’s not the case, Jimmy’s storyline can be set in 6666, just like in the fourth season.

Whatever the storyline is, White is excited to be a part of it. “I’m really excited that Jimmy’s journey continues, and I have no idea where it leads and I’m just kind of ready to try to hold on,” the actor said in the same Us Weekly interview.

