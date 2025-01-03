Yancy Butler and Michael Ironside to Star in Nick McKinless’ ‘Diversion of Nature’

Nick McKinless has found two veteran performers for his upcoming directorial work! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Yancy Butler and Michael Ironside will star in the adventure movie ‘Diversion of Nature.’ The Principal photography for the project will take place in Scotland. Butler and Ironside will appear alongside Natasha Henstridge, Eric James Gravolin, Laura Guest, Ade Dimberline, Monique Bartnik, and Lucy Walsh. Simon P. Thorp, who also serves as an executive producer, penned the screenplay.

The plot centers on the zoologist Scott Mitchell and his wife Kate, who relocate to the Diamond Heights Nature Reserve in Scotland with their family after facing difficulties in their waning relationship. The married couple is struggling to cope with their daughter Kayley’s paralysis following a tragic car accident. Upon arriving at the reserve, conflicts arise as Scott learns that Daniel Rannoch, Kate’s father, oversees the place. As the family settles in, the presence of a deadly virus inciting strange animal mutations emerges, a development directly connected to the chemical leaks concealed by Daniel.

As the narrative progresses, news breaks of park rangers and hunters being killed while stationed in the reserve. Scott and his team embark on a mission to hunt down the mutated beast behind these horrific killings. However, when his daughter, Tamara, and her friends accidentally venture into dangerous territory, Scott and Kate must join forces and protect their children against the deadly predator at all costs.

Butler is a seasoned actress with over 50 credits under her belt. She made her first film appearance in 1979 in David Paulsen’s ‘Savage Weekend.’ The actress is known for her performance as Natasha Binder in John Woo’s action movie ‘Hard Target,’ Jessie Crossman in the 1994 action thriller ‘Drop Zone,’ and Angie D’Amico in Matthew Vaughn’s superhero comedy ‘Kick-Ass,’ a role she reprised in the 2013 sequel. One of her most notable performances also includes NYPD Detective Sara Pezzini, a woman with a special weapon and abilities that help her combat evil, in TNT’s supernatural drama series ‘Witchblade.’

Ironside has forged a reputation as a reliable villain and antihero actor, having portrayed numerous explosive and intense characters. He made his first breakthrough via David Cronenberg’s 1981 sci-fi body horror film ‘Scanners.’ The actor’s other notable appearances came in Tony Scott’s action drama ‘Top Gun,’ Paul Verhoeven’s 1990 film ‘Total Recall,’ and the 1997 sci-fi movie ‘Starship Troopers.’ Some of his recent acting credits include HBO’s ‘Barry‘ and Adrian Popovici’s ‘The Jester from Transylvania.’

McKinless is a stunt actor/coordinator and director who helmed the 2005 sports movie ‘The Iron Grip’ and the short film ‘Faith.’ He also recently directed the British action thriller ‘Take Cover,’ starring Scott Adkins and Alice Eve. The movie centers on a professional sniper named Sam Lorde, who has to survive in a penthouse after being locked in by an unexpected enemy.

